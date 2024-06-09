Look who’s getting an early look at Pinehurst No. 2 ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open

It’s almost time for the 124th United States Open.

Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina is hosting the 2024 U.S. Open, and players are starting to make their way into the pines to battle it out for one of the biggest titles in golf. While many stars were playing across the United States on Sunday getting their final preparations in, some were already at Pinehurst, including a 15-time major champion.

Tiger Woods was on site Sunday, prepping for his fourth start of the season and first since the 2024 PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Also on site early were Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose, among others.

The last time the U.S. Open was contested at Pinehurst, Martin Kaymer won wire-to-wire. He’s one of 12 LIV Golf players in the field next week.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek