A look at Georgia’s offensive staff following Todd Monken’s departure

Georgia football quickly promoted offensive analyst Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator on Tuesday following Todd Monken’s move to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Monken’s departure was no surprise as the two-time national champion play caller was a candidate for multiple pro offensive coordinator roles since the Bulldogs’ secured another title in January.

Bobo played quarterback for Georgia along side teammate Kirby Smart from 1994-1997. Bobo coached UGA quarterbacks starting in 2001 under former head coach Mark Richt before taking over as offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2007-2014.

From 2012-2014, the #UGA offense averaged right at 40.0 ppg under Mike Bobo as the offensive coordinator. The last two seasons under Todd Monken, #UGA has averaged 41.1 (2022) and 38.6 (2021). The big difference? In 2013, #UGA allowed 29.0 ppg. In 2014, #UGA allowed 20.7 ppg. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) February 14, 2023

In 2015, Bobo took the head coaching position at Colorado State where he spent five seasons before moving on to South Carolina in 2020 as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Bobo spent the 2021 season at Auburn as offensive coordinator and took an offensive analyst role with Georgia in the spring of last year.

Bobo’s son, Drew, is a a freshman offensive lineman for the Bulldog

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs offensive staff following the recent moves:

Mike Bobo - Offensive coordinator

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced Bobo’s promotion on Tuesday.

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Although it has yet to be announced, Bobo is additionally expected to fill the void left by Monken at quarterbacks coach.

Dell McGee - Run game coordinator/ running backs

McGee has been the head of Georgia’s back field since 2016 and was named run game coordinator in 2019.

McGee spent 2013 as an analyst at Auburn before moving on to Georgia Southern where he spent two seasons as running backs coach and assistant head coach.

Bryan McClendon - Passing game coordinator/ wide receivers

The former Georgia receiver was hired as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in February of 2022.

McClendon started his coaching career at Georgia as an offensive assistant before taking over as running backs coach from 2008-2014.

In 2015, McClendon served as assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and interim head coach after Mark Richt’s departure.

McClendon coached for South Carolina, Oregon and Miami before returning to his alma mater.

Todd Hartley - Tight ends

Hartley, a UGA alumnus, has been tight ends coach since 2019 and has spent a total of eight seasons in various roles at Georgia dating back to his first stint in 2005 as a student assistant.

Stacy Searles - Offensive line

Searels joined the Bulldogs in the 2022 offseason after serving in the same capacity for North Carolina for three seasons.

The 30-year coaching veteran coached the Bulldogs offensive line from 2007-2010 and went on to coach at Texas, Virginia Tech and Miami before joining the Tarheels.

