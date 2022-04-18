A look at Georgia’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class

Joe Vitale
The Georgia Bulldogs added a big commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when it landed a 4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris out of Valdosta.

Georgia recently closed its 2022 class with 29 commitments. That class ranked No. 3 in the nation behind Texas A&M and Alabama.

For 2023, the Bulldogs have already eight commitments and the No. 4 ranked class in the nation. Georgia’s 2023 class does not yet feature any 5-star recruits but it is made up of six 4-stars and two 3-stars.

The top-five ranked classes for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Team Rankings, are:

  1. Texas Tech

  2. Ohio State

  3. Notre Dame

  4. Georgia

  5. Arkansas

Here’s a look at who Georgia has in its 2023 class:

4-star OT Bo Hughley

  • No. 64 overall, No. 7 OT

  • Fairburn, Georgia

  • 6-foot-7, 290 pounds

  • Committed on Sept. 23, 2021

4-star CB Marcus Washington

  • No. 68 overall, No. 8 CB

  • Grovetown, Georgia

  • 6-feet, 170 pounds

  • Committed on May 15, 2021

4-star TE Pearce Spurlin

  • No. 74 overall, No. 3 TE

  • Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

  • 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

  • Committed on Sept. 30, 2020

4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris

  • No. 91 overall, No. 9 EDGE

  • Valdosta, Georgia

  • 6-foot-4, 237 pounds

  • Committed on April 17, 2022

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell

  • No. 103 overall, No. 15 WR

  • Milton, Georgia

  • 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

  • Committed on Nov. 11, 2021

4-star TE Lawson Luckie

  • No. 217 overall, No. 13 TE

  • Norcross, Georgia

  • 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

  • Committed on Jan. 12, 2022

3-star IOL RyQueze McElderry

  • No. 484 overall, No. 32 IOL

  • Anniston, Alabama

  • 6-foot-3, 340 pounds

  • Committed on Nov. 30, 2022

3-star DL Sefen Cloud

  • No. 553 overall, No. 66 DL

  • Powder Springs, Georgia

  • 6-foot-3, 325 pounds

  • Committed on Jan. 7, 2021

