A look at Georgia’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class
The Georgia Bulldogs added a big commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when it landed a 4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris out of Valdosta.
Georgia recently closed its 2022 class with 29 commitments. That class ranked No. 3 in the nation behind Texas A&M and Alabama.
For 2023, the Bulldogs have already eight commitments and the No. 4 ranked class in the nation. Georgia’s 2023 class does not yet feature any 5-star recruits but it is made up of six 4-stars and two 3-stars.
The top-five ranked classes for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Team Rankings, are:
Texas Tech
Georgia
Here’s a look at who Georgia has in its 2023 class:
4-star OT Bo Hughley
No. 64 overall, No. 7 OT
Fairburn, Georgia
6-foot-7, 290 pounds
Committed on Sept. 23, 2021
#Georgia commit Bo Hughley out at @giant_skillz National Showcase pic.twitter.com/TZG4WGl2px
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 19, 2022
4-star CB Marcus Washington
No. 68 overall, No. 8 CB
Grovetown, Georgia
6-feet, 170 pounds
Committed on May 15, 2021
Big ups to the folks at #UGA for this dope edit! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5sCd81XWf
— Marcus Washington Jr (@MJ_Washington04) February 18, 2022
4-star TE Pearce Spurlin
No. 74 overall, No. 3 TE
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Committed on Sept. 30, 2020
2023 #UGA commit @PearceSpurlin from @TheMVPCamps today. Still sore from @TEwracademy workout. Did his part to make it a 🤌 recruting weekend in Athens. Then came to compete and get some work. Driving back to the Florida panhandle tonight. Easy to see how much he loves Georgia. pic.twitter.com/nHMmX99ikc
— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) March 20, 2022
4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris
No. 91 overall, No. 9 EDGE
Valdosta, Georgia
6-foot-4, 237 pounds
Committed on April 17, 2022
Georgia gets a major commitment in the class of 2023 https://t.co/xHOJJ1WtkA
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) April 17, 2022
4-star WR Raymond Cottrell
No. 103 overall, No. 15 WR
Milton, Georgia
6-foot-2, 203 pounds
Committed on Nov. 11, 2021
Raymond Cottrell is HUNGRIER THAN EVER!! 👿🍽 #Starving #LLEC #GoDawgs ⚫️🔴🐶 pic.twitter.com/jRIFQWqHwP
— C3 Elite National 7 on 7 (@C3Elite7v7) February 25, 2022
4-star TE Lawson Luckie
No. 217 overall, No. 13 TE
Norcross, Georgia
6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Committed on Jan. 12, 2022
Teammateeeeeeeeee😄 @lawson_luckie pic.twitter.com/aOEGnHQfHQ
— Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) January 13, 2022
3-star IOL RyQueze McElderry
No. 484 overall, No. 32 IOL
Anniston, Alabama
6-foot-3, 340 pounds
Committed on Nov. 30, 2022
2023 #UGA OL commit Ryqueze McElderry (@RyquezeMc55) had himself a day.
Very impressive today at Under Armour camp. pic.twitter.com/5mKVo271FH
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) February 27, 2022
3-star DL Sefen Cloud
No. 553 overall, No. 66 DL
Powder Springs, Georgia
6-foot-3, 325 pounds
Committed on Jan. 7, 2021
Ok, Seven Cloud is gonna be a hard name to beat for 2023 all name team. #UGA pic.twitter.com/TMfXAAsjTj
— Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) January 8, 2021
