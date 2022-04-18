A look at Georgia’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class

The Georgia Bulldogs added a big commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when it landed a 4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris out of Valdosta.

Georgia recently closed its 2022 class with 29 commitments. That class ranked No. 3 in the nation behind Texas A&M and Alabama.

Read: Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class gets jersey numbers

For 2023, the Bulldogs have already eight commitments and the No. 4 ranked class in the nation. Georgia’s 2023 class does not yet feature any 5-star recruits but it is made up of six 4-stars and two 3-stars.

The top-five ranked classes for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Team Rankings, are:

Here’s a look at who Georgia has in its 2023 class:

4-star OT Bo Hughley

No. 64 overall, No. 7 OT

Fairburn, Georgia

6-foot-7, 290 pounds

Committed on Sept. 23, 2021

4-star CB Marcus Washington

No. 68 overall, No. 8 CB

Grovetown, Georgia

6-feet, 170 pounds

Committed on May 15, 2021

Big ups to the folks at #UGA for this dope edit! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5sCd81XWf — Marcus Washington Jr (@MJ_Washington04) February 18, 2022

4-star TE Pearce Spurlin

No. 74 overall, No. 3 TE

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Committed on Sept. 30, 2020

2023 #UGA commit @PearceSpurlin from @TheMVPCamps today. Still sore from @TEwracademy workout. Did his part to make it a 🤌 recruting weekend in Athens. Then came to compete and get some work. Driving back to the Florida panhandle tonight. Easy to see how much he loves Georgia. pic.twitter.com/nHMmX99ikc — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) March 20, 2022

4-star EDGE Gabriel Harris

Story continues

No. 91 overall, No. 9 EDGE

Valdosta, Georgia

6-foot-4, 237 pounds

Committed on April 17, 2022

Georgia gets a major commitment in the class of 2023 https://t.co/xHOJJ1WtkA — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) April 17, 2022

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell

No. 103 overall, No. 15 WR

Milton, Georgia

6-foot-2, 203 pounds

Committed on Nov. 11, 2021

4-star TE Lawson Luckie

No. 217 overall, No. 13 TE

Norcross, Georgia

6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Committed on Jan. 12, 2022

3-star IOL RyQueze McElderry

No. 484 overall, No. 32 IOL

Anniston, Alabama

6-foot-3, 340 pounds

Committed on Nov. 30, 2022

2023 #UGA OL commit Ryqueze McElderry ⁦(@RyquezeMc55⁩) had himself a day. Very impressive today at Under Armour camp. pic.twitter.com/5mKVo271FH — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) February 27, 2022

3-star DL Sefen Cloud

No. 553 overall, No. 66 DL

Powder Springs, Georgia

6-foot-3, 325 pounds

Committed on Jan. 7, 2021

Ok, Seven Cloud is gonna be a hard name to beat for 2023 all name team. #UGA pic.twitter.com/TMfXAAsjTj — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) January 8, 2021

1

1