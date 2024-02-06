Look: Georgia football's Carson Beck reportedly purchases Lamborghini Urus Performante

Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has made headlines once again — not for any on-field exploits, but for a purchase he reportedly made off of it.

Beck, who is set to return to the Bulldogs for the 2024 college football season, will cruise around Athens in style, as the junior seems to have purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante on Monday, according to an Instagram post from Atlanta Autos.

According to Forbes, the starting price for the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante is $260,676, but can get as high as $313,880 with extra options. While the exact details of the purchase remain undisclosed, many have wondered whether Beck's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals played a role in financing the high-end vehicle.

The NCAA's landmark decision to allow NIL deals for student-athletes in 2021 has opened up new avenues for players to profit from their image and marketability. Beck, considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation, has reportedly secured several lucrative NIL deals with various brands, such as Zero FG Energy Drink and The Players’ Lounge.

Per On3.com, Beck has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, though that does not reflect his true net worth or how much money he has made in NIL deals.

However, Beck's NIL ventures haven't distracted him from the ultimate goal: bringing Georgia a national championship. After Georgia failed to make the College Football Playoff, Beck spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday.

"Obviously, as the quarterback at Georgia, there’s going to be plenty of opportunities outside of Georgia for me to make NIL and things like that," Beck said. "For now, coming back and trying to win a championship with these guys and this team is so important to me. I know that’s so cliché and that’s what I’m supposed to say but I truly believe that.”

Carson Beck stats

As the Bulldogs starting quarterback for the 2023 season, Beck has accumulated 3,941 passing yards, the third-highest mark in college football.

He threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions as Georgia finished with a 13-1 record, leading them to an undefeated regular season, SEC championship game berth and all-time bowl game blowout vs. Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs spent a majority of the season on top of the polls before losing to Alabama in the SEC championship. It was Beck's first full season as a starter after two seasons backing up quarterback Stetson Bennett in Athens.

