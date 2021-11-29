Look: Georgia fans paint Bobby Dodd Stadium red

It was a pretty embarrassing scene for Georgia Tech on Saturday when it hosted its in-state rival UGA.

Believe it or not, the fact that the Yellow Jackets were blown out 45-0 to the Bulldogs actually was not the low of the day for Tech.

What has to have Georgia Tech fans, students, athletes, alumni and faculty in a frenzy is the sea of red that overtook Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

I don’t know the official number, but there must have been at least 45,000 Georgia fans in attendance to watch the 115th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. For reference, the stadium holds 55,000 people, so I’m estimating over 80% were Georgia fans.

There’s a lot of red at Georgia-Georgia Tech today at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium pic.twitter.com/CPHjvz6orT — Charles Odum (@CharlesOdum) November 27, 2021

Great view from the Bobby Dodd Stadium-Grant Field press box! @680TheFan pic.twitter.com/d3akfTJOiD — buck belue (@buckbelue8) November 27, 2021

Welcome to Sanford … err … Bobby Dodd Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Noh8I9jd0d — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 27, 2021

Georgia fans light up Bobby Dodd going into the 4th pic.twitter.com/JL5cTfR8ha — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) November 27, 2021

Feels like this is an 85-15 split at historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Precincts might still be reporting. … but this is still not a rivalry. pic.twitter.com/A03F9kMkvJ — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) November 27, 2021

I love a game at Bobby Dodd at Mark Richt field #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/BYywHzSbua — C Barker ATL (@cbarkeratl) November 27, 2021