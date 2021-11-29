Look: Georgia fans paint Bobby Dodd Stadium red

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Vitale
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was a pretty embarrassing scene for Georgia Tech on Saturday when it hosted its in-state rival UGA.

Believe it or not, the fact that the Yellow Jackets were blown out 45-0 to the Bulldogs actually was not the low of the day for Tech.

What has to have Georgia Tech fans, students, athletes, alumni and faculty in a frenzy is the sea of red that overtook Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

I don’t know the official number, but there must have been at least 45,000 Georgia fans in attendance to watch the 115th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. For reference, the stadium holds 55,000 people, so I’m estimating over 80% were Georgia fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Georgia Football Fan Page (@dawgsontop)

Recommended Stories