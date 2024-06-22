Look: Gavin Grahovac hits leadoff home run to open College World Series for Texas A&M baseball

Texas A&M baseball started Game 1 of the College World Series final on Saturday with a bang.

Freshman third baseman and Texas A&M leadoff hitter Gavin Grahovac led off the game with a solo home run, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead over Tennessee in the top of the first inning.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee live score, updates highlights from College World Series Game 1

Grahovac faced two strikes against Vols pitcher Chris Stamos when his home run snuck over the right-field fence at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Two batters later, catcher Jackson Appel doubled to left field after star outfielder Jace LaViolette popped up.

Fellow freshman Caden Sorrell was able to give the Aggies another run in the first after later singling up the middle to score Appel. Texas A&M will head into the bottom half of the inning with a lead for ace left-hander Ryan Prager, who fired 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Kentucky on Monday.

Grahovac has been one of Texas A&M's best hitters all season, as he entered the game with a .308 batting average and 22 home runs, which is a program record for a freshman. The previous mark was set by LaViolette in 2023.

Here's a look at Grahovac's home run:

Gavin Grahovac home run vs. Tennessee in College World Series

Here's a video of Grahovac's home run:

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M baseball's Gavin Grahovac hits leadoff home run to open CWS