Look: Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler give tearful signoff on final 'SEC on CBS' broadcast

CBS Sports' legendary commentating duo of Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler couldn't help but get emotional when signing off for the final time during the network's final "SEC on CBS" segment.

The SEC championship game between Alabama and Georgia served as the conference's last broadcast on CBS, marking the league's final appearance before the complete takeover of the conference by the ESPN brand.

"Whether you were at your favorite bar having a beer, you're in your easy chair at home, or you're watching us streaming on your devices, we want to thank you, the fans and the viewers and everybody who's been with us every Saturday at 3:30 for the 'SEC on CBS,'" Nessler said to close the show.

"I'm gonna steal a line from another network, but I think it's gonna have a pass here," Danielson added. "What we really did was follow the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat."

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson sign off for the final time as the SEC on CBS comes to an end pic.twitter.com/4uAt9DEqCA — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 3, 2023

Before the SEC championship game matchup, CBS Sports also dropped a six-minute montage on social media of the best moments captured during "SEC on CBS," highlighting clips of every team's highs and lows since 1996 when the network partnered with the conference.

The likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Nick Saban and the fourth-and-31 play from last week's Iron Bowl were all part of the montage:

Today, we celebrate the final chapter of the SEC on CBS.



Thank you all for joining us on an incredible ride.pic.twitter.com/frgcg48kQ4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2023

The famed "SEC on CBS" jingle and the voices of Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler that have filled houses for multiple decades will be sorely missed in the SEC. Beginning in 2024, CBS will begin broadcasting Big Ten football as part of the mega-deal signed by the conference alongside Fox and NBC.

It will be just one of a plethora of changes in the future with both conference and network realignment.

