LOOK: Gabe Davis, other injured Bills teammates at practice

The Bills have a long list of injuries heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.

Some, such as receiver Gabe Davis and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, missed the team’s last contest against the Titans.

Others, like center Mitch Morse and cornerback Dane Jackson, were hurt during the game.

In one way or another, these players were on the practice field with the Bills this week. Davis was among those looking good to go for Sunday.

For a full look at recently injury Bills players during workouts this week, check out the videos below from local media members:

Of the rest of the Bills walking wounded, Jordan Poyer watched while Mitch Morse, Matt Milano, Tim Settle, Ed Oliver, and Dawson Knox all participated during the media portion. No sign of Micah Hyde or Jordan Phillips, who McDermott also said would miss today.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hVU8FJtOgp — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 22, 2022

Also wonderful to see, Dane Jackson was out at practice Thursday. Not participating obviously, but watching and seemingly in good spirits. He even caught a hug from Stefon Diggs at the end of a route.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/79k3qh9Hx4 — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 22, 2022

Here's your visual recap of the #Bills injured players that did practice.

Tape jobs for Ed Oliver, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox.

All three, Mitch Morse and Matt Milano appeared ok. pic.twitter.com/1s5WltGQcD — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 22, 2022

After missing this past Monday's game against Tennessee, Gabe Davis was back running routes during at least the media portion of practice on Thursday. He seemed to be moving reasonably well, or at the very least without much noticeable discomfort.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/P0I5jznNAC — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 22, 2022

Gabe Davis, Ed Oliver, and Tim Settle all missed Monday night's game. Here's a look at them at practice Thursday.#Bills pic.twitter.com/JV9yE3ECSO — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 22, 2022

Video of Gabe Davis from practice today: (Again I'm not a doctor and Gabe's as tough as they come) https://t.co/uq2tW88nvJ pic.twitter.com/QOomnnVtSx — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 22, 2022

Here is Gabe Davis trying out that ankle injury Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/a9hPWX32Ue — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) September 22, 2022

This is one of Davis' reps that got my attention pic.twitter.com/fRl2XjYpYG — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire