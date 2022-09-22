LOOK: Gabe Davis, other injured Bills teammates at practice

1
Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Bills have a long list of injuries heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.

Some, such as receiver Gabe Davis and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, missed the team’s last contest against the Titans.

Others, like center Mitch Morse and cornerback Dane Jackson, were hurt during the game.

In one way or another, these players were on the practice field with the Bills this week. Davis was among those looking good to go for Sunday.

For a full look at recently injury Bills players during workouts this week, check out the videos below from local media members:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories