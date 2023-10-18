LOOK: Future Badgers QB shares high school highlights

Badgers class of 2024 three-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer shared his Week 1 through 5 high school highlights via his “X” account Monday. Mettauer is in his final season at The Woodlands high school in Texas and he’ll be joining Wisconsin next year.

To this point, he has recorded 1,056 passing yards while adding 17 touchdowns through the air, producing a 151.0 QBR through the first five contests. Mettauer has also added 172 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The dual-threat signal-caller will likely compete with the likes of Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and Myles Burkett at quarterback in Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” offense in Madison next season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire