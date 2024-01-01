A look at FSU football roster offensively. Who is back? Potential additions from portal

The 2023 season came to a screeching halt for Florida State football following a snub from the College Football Playoff Committee, opt-outs and a historically bad loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

But following a 13-1* record, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have coached the Seminoles to a 23-4 mark the last two seasons after going 8-13 over the first two seasons.

The turnaround will continue, even as FSU attempts to replace a team in 2023 that was built to contend for the playoffs.

The Seminoles finished with 13 wins and won the ACC Championship for the first time since 2014. Nothing to hang your head about.

Here's a look at how the FSU roster could shape up and some potential candidates for additions in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here's a look at the offensive side.

Quarterback (2)

Brock Glenn - redshirt freshman

Luke Kromenhoek - freshman

Analysis: FSU will not enter 2024 with just two scholarship QBs following Jordan Travis' graduation and the Christmas Day decision for Tate Rodemaker to transfer.

Transfers Cam Ward (Washington State) and DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) entered the offseason as options 1A and 1B for the Seminoles at the most important position. Both made official visits to Tallahassee.

Reports surfaced on New Year's Eve that Cam Ward was headed to the NFL or rival Miami. Uiagalelei is likely the FSU QB in 2024.

Running back (5)

Lawrance Toafili - redshirt senior

Caziah Holmes - redshirt junior

Samuel Singleton - redshirt freshman

Kam Davis - freshman

Micahi Danzy - freshman

Analysis: This position was less of a need heading into the offseason. But with departures from Trey Benson (draft), CJ Campbell (transfer to FAU) and Rodney Hill (FAMU), the need for a running back is likely there, but not the priority.

With Toafili (undisclosed) out of the Orange Bowl due to season-ending surgery, it was actually versatile receiver Ja'Khi Douglas who led the team with eight rushes for 46 yards. Could a positional switch could be on the table?

Toledo’s Peny Boone has been a widely speculated name as a fit for the Seminoles. He rushed for 1,400 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry in 2023.

Wide receiver (13)

Ja'Khi Douglas - redshirt senior

Kentron Poitier - redshirt senior

Deuce Spann - redshirt junior

Darion Williamson - redshirt junior

Joshua Burrell - redshirt junior

Destyn Hill - sophomore

Hykeem Williams - sophomore

Vandrevius Jacobs - redshirt freshman

Goldie Lawrance - redshirt freshman

Elijah Moore - freshman

Camdon Frier - freshman

BJ Gibson - freshman

Lawyane McCoy - freshman

Analysis: FSU likely feels more confident in this room, even with a lot of youth, if it could complete the flip of 5-star prospect Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State).

The Seminoles have a ton of talent in this room, but don't necessarily have a bonafide No. 1 option, ala Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.

Hill and Williams are two guys FSU believes a ton in and played a bunch as freshmen.

The big splash here could be Texas A&M’s Evan Stewart, who is ranked as the No. 1 WR and the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. Stewart caught 38 passes for 514 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore with the Aggies.

Offense line (15)

Jeremiah Byers - redshirt senior

Darius Washington - redshirt senior

Maurice Smith - redshirt senior

Keiondre Jones - redshirt senior

Robert Scott - redshirt junior

Bryson Estes - redshirt junior

Julian Armella - redshirt sophomore

Jaylen Early - redshirt sophomore

Kanaya Charlton - redshirt sophomore

Andre' Otto - redshirt freshman

Lucas Simmons - redshirt freshman

Jonathan Daniels - freshman

Manasse Itete - freshman

Tye Hylton - freshman

Jayden Todd - freshman

Analysis: This is a room where there could be some attrition, with some guys deciding in the spring there could be more of a chance of playing time elsewhere.

The Seminoles are expected to pursue at least one or two additions to the room, with guard likely being the focus, as D’Mitri Emmanuel and Casey Roddick have exhausted eligibility and are moving on.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins is always trying to create competition at the position and used an eight-man rotation in 2023. So FSU will add talent either at guard or tackle, based on who is available and the best fit.

FSU already hosted Indiana left tackle Carter Smith on an official last month. Former Florida starting right guard Micah Mazzccua could be an intriguing name with experience and success at Baylor and with the Gators.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: