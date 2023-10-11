A look at Franklin County's pro baseball players through the ages

With the MLB postseason in full swing, it's a good time to remember those who came from Franklin County who tried to make it in professional baseball.

Below are 46 athletes with ties to Franklin County who either played independent baseball, minor league baseball or made it to the major leagues.

With the help of the Baseball Almanac, the Baseball Cube and Baseball Reference, here's a look at the athletes who made their mark playing America's pastime.

Did we miss anybody?

Players with MLB appearances

Max Bishop (Waynesboro): 1924-1935

Bishop played over a decade in the majors, most notably with the Philadelphia Athletics, where he was a mainstay on the two World Series champion teams in 1930 and 1931. He was nicknamed 'Camera Eye' for his ability to draw walks. He is currently 17th all-time in career on base percentage.

Ike Brookens (Chambersburg): 1967-1977

Brookens had a short stint in the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 1975, where he made three appearances and had eight strikeouts. He spent time in the Tigers and Cardinals systems for much of the second half of his career.

Tom Brookens (Chambersburg): 1979-1990

Tom Brookens, the twin brother of Tim, a minor league player, and cousin of Ike, spent most of his professional career with the Detroit Tigers, after being drafted in the first round. He spent his last two seasons with the Yankees and Indians. He was a career .246 hitter.

Myrl Brown (Waynesboro): 1922

Brown pitched one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates after his contract was bought from the Reading Aces of the International League in 1920. At the time, it was the highest price paid for an International League contract at $20,000.

Fritz Coumbe (Antrim): 1914-1921

Coumbe spent his career with the Red Sox, Indians and Reds as a pitcher. He had a 2.80 ERA over that time. After 1921, he spent the next decade in the minor leagues.

Gus Dorner (Chambersburg): 1902-1909

Dorner spent his MLB career pitching for the Boston Beaneaters, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Naps, posting a 3.37 ERA over his career.

Nellie Fox (St. Thomas): 1947-1965

Nellie Fox, born in St. Thomas, is an all-time great. He started his career with the Philadelphia Athletics but spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago White Sox from 1950-1963. He finished his career with the Astros. Fox was a career .288 hitter, totaling 2,663 hits in his career. He was a 15-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glove Award winner and he won the American League MVP in 1959. His No. 2 is retired by the White Sox and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the veterans committee in 1997, 22 years after his passing.

George Goetz (Greencastle): 1889

Goetz pitched in one game with the Baltimore Orioles in 1889, giving up six runs in nine innings.

Don Heffner (Rouzerville): 1934-1944

Heffner spent a decade in the majors, beginning with the Yankees, where he was a member of the 1936 World Series Championship team. He spent the bulk of his career with the St. Louis Browns. He was a career .241 hitter.

King Lear (Greencastle): 1914-1915

Lear spent all of his injury-shortened career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he recorded a 3.02 ERA.

Rube Manning (Chambersburg): 1906-1917

Manning began his career with the Williamsport Millionaires, before his contract was purchased in 1907 by the New York Highlanders, where he spent his entire major league career through 1910. He was a pitcher who recorded a 3.14 ERA. He pitched in the minors until 1917.

Bob Moorehead (Chambersburg): 1957-1965

Moorehead was a member of the New York Mets in its first official game in 1962 and spent that and the 1965 season with the major league squad. He started his career in 1957 with the minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Mike Mowrey (Chambersburg): 1905-1917

Mowrey was with the South Atlantic League when his contract was bought by the Cincinnati Reds. He spent his career with them, the Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Rebels and Brooklyn Robins, where he won the NL Pennant.

Togie Pittinger (Greencastle): 1900-1907

Pittinger pitched for both the Boston Beaneaters and Philadelphia Phillies in his career, finishing his career with a 115-113 record and a 3.10 ERA.

Frank 'Piggy' Ward (Chambersburg): 1883-1894

Ward to this day still holds an MLB record, as in 1893, it was recorded that he reached base in 17 consecutive plate appearances. That mark has not been topped. He spent his career with the Philadelphia Quakers, Pirates, Orioles, Reds and Washington Senators.

Players who appeared in minor or independent leagues

Dane Anthony (Chambersburg): 1978-1985

Rich Bair (Chambersburg): 1983-1984

Andrew Brookens (Chambersburg): 1991

Casey Brookens (Fayetteville): 1993-1998

Tim Brookens (Chambersburg): 1977-1978

Andrew Caron (Waynesboro): 2007-2012

Dave Corman (Shippensburg): 1981-1985

Andy Dangler (Chambersburg): 2000-2004

Ryan Folmar (Chambersburg): 1995-1998

Jeff Garber (McConnellsburg): 1985-1995

Myles Gayman (Chambersburg): 2017-2023

Alex Hart (Chambersburg): 1999-2004

Byron Magee (Chambersburg): 1989-1990

Josh McCauley (Mercersburg): 2011-2015

Nathan Minnich (Waynesboro): 2012-2013

Ryan Ricci (Greencastle): 2015-2018

David Runk (McConnellsburg): 1997-1998

Brett Sellers (Greencastle): 2006-2008

Rudy Serafini (Chambersburg): 1982-1983

Davey Sullivan (Waynesboro): 1995

Craig Walck (Waynesboro): 1981-1985

Greg White (Chambersburg): 1995-2000

Matt White (Waynesboro): 1997-2003

Steve Young (Chambersburg): 1981

Mercersburg Academy graduates

Jayvien Sandridge (2018 graduate): Cincinnati Reds Class-A affiliate

Christian Binford (2011 graduate): Royals, Orioles and Tigers farm systems

Josh Edgin (2006 graduate): Pitched for the New York Mets

Scott Christopher (1972 graduate): Orioles AAA affiliate

Bump Hadley (1924 graduate): 15-year MLB career, 3-time World Series Champion with the New York Yankees.

Joe Birmingham (1904 graduate): Cleveland Indians

Doc Gessler (1900 graduate): 9-year MLB career

