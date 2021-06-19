LOOK: Four-star WR Brenen Thompson on his unofficial visit to Texas

It’s a monster weekend of visits for Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman.

Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and four-star wide receivers C.J. Williams and Shazz Preston are part of the impressive 2022 group on campus at the same time this weekend. Current Texas commits such as running back Jaydon Blue, quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Armani Winfield are also present.

One of the most intriguing prospects enjoying an unofficial visit to Texas at the moment is speedy wide receiver Brenen Thompson. As of Saturday, 247Sports crystal ball predictions are in favor of the Longhorns landing Thompson.

‘22 Spearman WR Brenen Thompson taking his UOV to Texas today. #HookEm #AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/x9Sfypl8Bj — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 18, 2021

Thompson is a two-sport athlete in football and track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter title (21.27) as a junior and earned silver in the 100-meter (10.40).

On the football field, he was a Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state selection as a junior and fire-team all-district honoree at wide receiver and cornerback. He’s coveted by numerous Power Five programs and has official visits lined up with Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Oregon in the coming weeks. Clemson is also still in the picture.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasizes speed on the roster and that’s exactly what Thompson brings. Sarkisian and Coleman will be hoping to take a step forward in his recruitment this weekend.