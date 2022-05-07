LOOK: Four-star CB Malik Muhammad visiting Texas on Saturday

Uber-talented 2023 defensive back Malik Muhammad made his way to Austin on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

247Sports composite ranks Muhammad as the No. 8 prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 42 overall player in the country.

National recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna sees Muhammad as a future difference-maker at the college level.

Projects to a high level multi-year starter at a Power Five program with the ability to develop into an all-conference player at the next level. Will add value on multiple special teams units and wouldn’t be surprised if he sees the field sooner than later collegiately.

The South Oak Cliff product has racked up an impressive 43 total offers from some of the nation’s top programs. Muhammad recently narrowed down his recruitment to six schools. Texas made the cut along with Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Muhammad would be a key piece of the puzzle in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class.

