LOOK: Foster Moreau logged first practice with Saints since cancer diagnosis this week

One of the best stories to follow in the entire NFL this fall will come from New Orleans.

Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau signed with the Saints this offseason just two months after he was diagnosed with cancer. Moreau, who previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders, was participating in a workout on a free agent visit with the team when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by the medical staff.

Moreau received a positive prognosis, and the Saints later offered the New Orleans native a contract. He plans to play in 2023, and he took the practice field for the first time with his new team this week.

A good look at Foster Moreau out at OTAs today #Saints pic.twitter.com/qfStnq1Zln — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 23, 2023

His return to his hometown also reunites him with his former quarterback Derek Carr, who the Saints signed this offseason.

Moreau, who played at LSU from 2015-18, will certainly be a player to watch this season as he makes his courageous return to the field.

