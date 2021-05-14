LOOK: Former Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose gets his Buffalo Bills number

One of three Wisconsin football players drafted in the 2021 draft, Rachad Wildgoose is headed to Buffalo. The former Badger CB was the 213th overall pick in the 6th round of the draft, and has now inked his rookie deal.

Wildgoose revealed he will be wearing number 32 as a rookie with the Bills, and showed a first look at his new jersey on Twitter yesterday:

Coming To A Screen Near You! #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/rln2v2hTnC — Rachad Wildgoose II (@Clamps_era) May 13, 2021

Wildgoose wore number five during his time as a Badger, but has changed it up as a rookie in the NFL.

