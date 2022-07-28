LOOK: Former Wisconsin Badgers report to NFL training camp

Every NFL team reported for the first week of training camp earlier this week, and many former Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to start the new season.

A few Badgers moved to new teams this offseason, including quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and outside linebacker Vince Biegel to the Ravens. There were also quite a few players drafted or signed as undrafted free agents from Wisconsin this year, so it should be an exciting camp for fans to tune into.

Below are some photos of former Wisconsin Badgers in their first few days at NFL training camp:

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders OG Beau Benzschawel

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals WR Kendric Pryor

© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

