LOOK: Former Wisconsin Badgers report to NFL training camp
Every NFL team reported for the first week of training camp earlier this week, and many former Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to start the new season.
A few Badgers moved to new teams this offseason, including quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and outside linebacker Vince Biegel to the Ravens. There were also quite a few players drafted or signed as undrafted free agents from Wisconsin this year, so it should be an exciting camp for fans to tune into.
Below are some photos of former Wisconsin Badgers in their first few days at NFL training camp:
Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus
© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders OG Beau Benzschawel
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals WR Kendric Pryor
© Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
