LOOK: Former UNC basketball standout Brady Manek returns to Chapel Hill

With the summer Carolina Basketball camps ongoing in Chapel Hill, a handful of former players are making their return to campus for the camp as well as the pickup games. And among those in attendance for the second session was a fan favorite.

Former UNC standout Brady Manek made his return to campus this week to participate in the camp. Manek played one season at North Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma. He helped UNC go on a run to the national title game, hitting big shots throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some photos that North Carolina posted of Manek returning in including reuniting with his roommate Leaky Black:

In his lone season with the Tar Heels, Manek averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was moved to the starting lineup mid-season and had amn immediate impact helping the Tar Heels make their run.

Since leaving UNC, Manek played for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team and then went overseas to play for the Perth Wildcats before joining Tofas in February 2023.

Advertisement

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire