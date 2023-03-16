LOOK: Former U.S. President Bracak Obama has MSU going on deep run in NCAA Tournament

Former U.S. President Barack Obama thinks the Spartans will go on a nice little run in March.

Obama annually fills out a NCAA Tournament bracket, and this year it was posted by the official NCAA March Madness account. In his bracket, he likes Michigan State to make it out of the first weekend and on the fringe of another Final Four.

Obama has the Spartans beating USC and then Marquette to reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. From there, he has Michigan State knocking off Kentucky in a rematch from this year’s Champions Classic to reach the Elite Eight. It is there, however, where the Spartans’ run ends against Duke.

Along with Duke, Obama has Baylor, Houston and UCLA in his Final Four, with the Blue Devils cutting down the nets as the National Champions in Houston.

Check out his complete bracket below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

MSU basketball vs. USC at NCAA Tournament: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction Former MSU women's basketball player, assistant Kristin Haynie joining Minnesota Lynx staff TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek gives his thoughts on Michigan State basketball vs. USC

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire