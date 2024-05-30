LOOK: Former Spartan working with Xavier Booker

Xavier Booker was a 5-star coming into MSU in the 2023 recruiting class. Booker, who has high expectations among the fanbase, is someone that fans are expecting a big season from in the 2024-25 campaign. If the Spartans are going to have the success fans desire in 2024-25, Booker is going to be a key component in that happening.

Here at the start of summer, it appears that Booker is getting some good work in with a former Spartan many believe Booker should be modeling his game after.

https://x.com/ssn_nba/status/1795952112414720266?s=46&t=wsijTQ4eyzHYcpF51dS9BA

Yes, Booker is getting workouts in with Jaren Jackson Jr., who is the player comparison that fits Booker best.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire