LOOK: Former Oklahoma commit Jordan Hudson in a Texas uniform

Oklahoma stole one of Texas’ best commits in four-star ATH Billy Bowman during the 2021 cycle. The Denton Ryan product was sold on the Sooners’ coaching staff and the possibility of playing offense under Lincoln Riley.

Texas is now looking for revenge in the form of Jordan Hudson. A long-time Oklahoma commit, Hudson reopened his recruitment in the middle of June. Steve Sarkisian knew a special product was available and got him to the 40 Acres as soon as possible.

Before getting to Austin, Hudson took an official visit to the hometown school in SMU over the weekend. Similar to Savion Byrd’s recruitment last year, the Mustangs are going for a big named recruit against a college football blue-blood.

With Hudson now on an unofficial visit, Sarkisian and the staff have the chance to impress. The four-star receiver posed with the Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris. You can see the photo below:

Four-star WR Jordan Hudson on his Texas visit pic.twitter.com/9b2YRr0IIh — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 24, 2021

Getting Hudson to make a trip to Austin was excellent work by the Texas staff. After his decommitment from Oklahoma, SMU was instantly seen as the favorite to land the Garland native. Crystal ball predictions even began to flood in for the wide receiver in favor of the Mustangs.

After the Jake Smith transfer, Texas is going to have another spot open at wide receiver in the ’22 class. Adding Hudson onto Armani Winfield plus other targets Andre Coleman is pursuing (Evan Stewart, Brenen Thompson), would be a dream haul.

On the 247Sports composite, Hudson is the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 113 player overall in the country. Within the state of Texas, he skims inside the top 25 at No. 23.

