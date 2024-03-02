Look: Former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reps Rose Bowl gear at NFL combine

Jim Harbaugh may be off to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, but the former Michigan football coach is still repping the Wolverines at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Harbaugh, whose Chargers hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was seen in the stands of Lucas Oil Stadium wearing a Wolverines pullover on Saturday. Harbaugh then appeared on both the big screen and NFL Network broadcast pointing to the Rose Bowl patch on his hoodie.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship, the team's first title since the 1997 season. That undefeated, 15-0 run was capped off with wins in the Rose Bowl vs. No. 4 Alabama (27-20 in overtime) and vs. No. 2 Washington (34-13 in the championship game).

Shortly after those milestone victories, however, Harbaugh left his alma mater to take over the Chargers. Even so, he has been an outspoken supporter of his former team, which leads all college football programs in 2024 with 18 NFL combine invitees.

Harbaugh covered both bases with his attire on Saturday, also wearing a Chargers hat.

Here's a clip of Harbaugh showing off his Michigan Rose Bowl gear at the NFL combine on Saturday:

