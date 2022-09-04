LOOK: Former Buckeye stars plus LeBron and Bronny, make appearance at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

There’s nothing like a big game to bring out the stars. That’s exactly what we have on Saturday night with Ohio State hosting Notre Dame. Not only did some former Buckeye football stars make it to the sideline to give the team a boost, but we also have a sighting from a king and his son.

The Ohio State Football Twitter account shared some engaging photos of some of the royalty parading the sideline in the grand ‘ole Horseshoe and we’re loving every bit of it. Here are some of the best pictures shared on social media of the party going on so far on the banks of the Olentangy.

Now, if only the team can finish the deal to make all the visits more pleasant.

Zeke and all that hair is in the house !

QB1 for da Bears!

We got a 🐻 in the house❗️@justnfields pic.twitter.com/inWFl8Fh2a — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 3, 2022

King James and the prince, Bronny!

Does this settle the debate about Joe Burrow being a Buckeye?

Joe Burrow here for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6W5rBWhYB1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2022

Jerome Bettis hangin' with Zeke ...

Zeke supporting OSU while The Bus rolls up for ND 🤝 pic.twitter.com/q5abkLNXAe — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022

