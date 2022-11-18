A look at former Bears players, front office staff now on the Falcons

The Chicago Bears will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, where there will be plenty of familiar faces on the opposing sideline.

After Chicago fired general manager Ryan Pace, he landed with Atlanta as a senior personnel executive. There was a joke back in the offseason about the “Atlanta Bears,” as the Falcons were signing quite a few former Bears that Pace knew well. That included Eddie Goldman, who retired shortly after.

Here’s a look at some familiar faces that used to be on the Bears that now reside on the Falcons roster.

Ryan Pace (Senior personnel executive)

Bears tenure: General manager, 2015-21

During Pace’s seven-year tenure as GM, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

Phil Emery (Scout)

Bears tenure: General manager, 2012-14; Scout, 1998-2004

Emery’s tenure only last three years, where the Bears went 23-25 and failed to make the postseason during that span.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Bears tenure: 2019-20

Patterson proved to be a dynamic kick returner, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his two seasons in Chicago.

OL Germain Ifedi

Bears tenure: 2020-21

Ifedi served as a starting offensive lineman for the Bears for two seasons, where he played both right guard and right tackle.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Bears tenure: 2016-19

Kwiatkoski was drafted by Chicago in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, where he served as a valuable contributor on defense.

WR Damiere Byrd

Bears tenure: 2021

Byrd only spent one season in Chicago, where his defining moment was an impressive toe-tapping, go-ahead two-point conversion to beat the Seahawks.

DT Abdullah Anderson

Bears tenure: 2018-20

Anderson signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, where he spent most of his time on the practice squad or as a reserve on defense.

RB Damien Williams (IR)

Bears tenure: 2021

Williams spent just one season with the Bears, where he backed up David Montgomery and then-rookie Khalil Herbert at running back.

OL Elijah Wilkinson (IR)

Bears tenure: 2021

Wilkinson spent last season with Chicago, where he served as a reserve along the offensive line and saw time as a starter in place of an injured Ifedi.

