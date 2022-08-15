LOOK: Former Badgers in their first action of the 2022 NFL preseason
Over the last few days, NFL teams have started to play in their first preseason matchups and several former Badgers are getting their first game-action of the year.
There were a few Badgers that had exceptional performances including receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III, who were signed as undrafted free agents by the Bengals and Packers in May. Impressively, both receivers were able to haul in touchdowns in their NFL preseason debuts.
There are still a few weeks of the preseason left, but it is outstanding to see so many former Badgers doing so well.
Below are some of the best photos of former Badgers’ in their 2022 NFL preseason debuts:
Bengals WR Kendric Pryor
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Packers WR Danny Davis III
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens RB Corey Clement
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Commanders WR Alex Erickson
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Colts OG Josh Seltzner
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks S Scott Nelson
AP Photo/Barry Reeger
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Dolphins OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos DE Matt Henningsen
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
Broncos CB Faion Hicks
C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images
Rams CB Caesar Dancy-Williams
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Rams OG Logan Bruss
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
