LOOK: Former Badgers in their first action of the 2022 NFL preseason

Over the last few days, NFL teams have started to play in their first preseason matchups and several former Badgers are getting their first game-action of the year.

There were a few Badgers that had exceptional performances including receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III, who were signed as undrafted free agents by the Bengals and Packers in May. Impressively, both receivers were able to haul in touchdowns in their NFL preseason debuts.

There are still a few weeks of the preseason left, but it is outstanding to see so many former Badgers doing so well.

Below are some of the best photos of former Badgers’ in their 2022 NFL preseason debuts:

Bengals WR Kendric Pryor

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Packers WR Danny Davis III

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens RB Corey Clement

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Commanders WR Alex Erickson

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Colts OG Josh Seltzner

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks S Scott Nelson

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Dolphins OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos DE Matt Henningsen

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Broncos CB Faion Hicks

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Rams CB Caesar Dancy-Williams

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Rams OG Logan Bruss

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire