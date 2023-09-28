LOOK: Former Badger set to be added to NFL team’s Ring of Honor

Former Badgers defensive lineman J.J. Watt is set to be added to the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor on Sunday and he put a full-page ad in Houston Chronicle. After 10 seasons with the Texans, Watt finished his last two years in Arizona before retiring prior to this season.

The former Badger compiled an impressive 531 tackles, including 101 sacks, over his 10 campaigns in Houston. He will become just the third player to be added to the team’s Ring of Honor, joining legendary wideout Andre Johnson and team founder Bob McNair.

There’s no doubt about it, Watt will be an NFL Hall of Famer and he’s arguably the greatest former Wisconsin football player to play in the NFL.

Prior to his Ring of Honor ceremony Sunday, former Texans’ standout J.J. Watt took out this full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle: pic.twitter.com/UrFpTgp3aM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2023

