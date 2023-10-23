Look: Former Alabama QBs Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa share hug after Eagles-Dolphins game

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa may have been opponents on Sunday, but the former Alabama football quarterbacks and teammates still found each other to share a hug after playing in their first game against each other.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) came away victorious, defeating Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-2) in a convincing 31-17 victory on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Hurts and Tagovailoa were Crimson Tide teammates in 2017-18 before Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season after losing the starting gig to Tagovailoa in 2018. Both were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, with Tagovailoa going fifth overall to Miami and Hurts taken 53rd by the Eagles in the second round.

On Sunday, Hurts passed for 279 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and two turnovers (one interception, one fumble). Tagovailoa, the NFL's leader in passing yards (1,876) and passing touchdowns (14) entering the game, finished with a season-low 216 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Dolphins scored a season-low 17 points against Philadelphia's stout defense.

Last week, Tagovailoa faced another former Alabama quarterback in Carolina Panthers rookie starter Bryce Young. The two former Crimson Tide passers were also recorded hugging each other with Tagovailoa sharing advice to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

