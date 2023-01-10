LOOK: Former Alabama players, fans react to blowout CFP national championship

Several of Alabama’s current and former players reacted to Georgia defeating TCU by a final score of 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Title. I think it is safe to say that many were critical of the College Football Playoff Committee’s decision to position the Horned Frogs ahead of the Tide in the final rankings before the playoffs began.

Whatever the case may be, the voices of many Tide alumni and others in the sports world were heard following the blowout on Monday night.

Nonetheless, the season has concluded and the Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the Twitter reactions that past and present Alabama players had as well as others surrounding the sports industry.

Raekwon Davis

Smh bro ….. — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) January 10, 2023

Man what is this on tv right now 😂 they put bama out for this ! — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) January 10, 2023

Mark Ingram III

Awful 🙃 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2023

Najee Harris

SMH a dam shame — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 10, 2023

Mecole Hardman (former Georgia WR)

That’s why you put Alabama in the playoffs lol so we can have a interesting game but hey 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 10, 2023

Phidarian Mathis

🌊🌊🌊🐘 — Phidarian (Phil) Mathis (@PhidarianMathis) January 10, 2023

Marquis Maze

Playoff committee stop putting these garbage a** teams in,man 2 yrs in a row y’all put some sh*t the playoffs and this the result we get The SEC is the best conference — Marquis Maze (@Mazeboy4) January 10, 2023

Reggie Ragland

TCU sheesh!!! — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) January 10, 2023

Michael Bratton (host of theSECpodcast)

TCU would have finished 5th in the SEC East this season — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 10, 2023

Mac Hereford

Alabama should be playing UGA right now — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) January 10, 2023

Patrick Queen (former LSU LB)

Why is TCU here rn lmao — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 10, 2023

Byron Young

Will Lowery

Not sure I’ve seen a team so defeated walking into the locker room at halftime of a natty. Even worse then Norte Dame 2012?? — Will Lowery (@jwlowery29) January 10, 2023

Jaren Hamilton

we all knew this was gone happen..

@ the committee yall lil experiment didn’t work dis ain’t march madness — Jaren Hamilton👩🏾‍🚀 (@laturboo2) January 10, 2023

Chris Allen

This is what happens when you choose the 4 "most deserving" teams instead of the 4 "best teams" 🫠🫠#RollTide — ⚜️Christopher Allen⚜️ (@Allen_Greatness) January 10, 2023

JC Latham

Avengers vs Thanos first time round. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — JC “TK” Latham (@TKJaayy) January 10, 2023

Caleb Castille

Best thing about this game is not having to listen to Gary or Verne. — Caleb Castille (@CalebCastille) January 10, 2023

Pat Surtain II

Varsity vs JV Fr — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) January 10, 2023

Eddie Jackson

Like I said TCU Don’t belong Idc what they’re record say — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 10, 2023

Jaheim Oatis

Robert Griffin III (former Baylor QB and Heisman winner)

How many points will Georgia score? pic.twitter.com/Vnqex2eTQk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 10, 2023

