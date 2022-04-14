A look at the Football Power Index for each team in the SEC
As we continue marching towards the end of spring football, the 2022 college football season previews and metrics are coming fast and furious.
Recently ESPN released their Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming season. As it should come as no surprise, the entire SEC is well represented among the top team in the country. In fact, only three conference teams didn’t land in the top 30 ratings. Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Missouri have some work to do.
The conference is expected to be a strong contender for an all-SEC affair once again in the College Football Playoffs national championship game as they did last year.
Perhaps this year will have a different outcome, but here is how ESPN’s metric graded out for each SEC team.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: -7.8
Ranking: No. 103 Overall
Projected Record: 3-9
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 2.4
Ranking: No. 55 Overall
Projected Record: 6-6
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 5.2
Ranking: No. 45 Overall
Projected Record: 6-6
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 9.6
Ranking: No. 29 Overall
Projected Record: 6-6
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 9.7
Ranking: No. 28 Overall
Projected Record: 7-5
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 9.9
Ranking: No. 25 Overall
Projected Record: 7-5
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 9.9
Ranking: No. 24 Overall
Projected Record: 6-6
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 11.2
Ranking: No. 20 Overall
Projected Record: 8-4
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 12.3
Ranking: No. 17 Overall
Projected Record: 8-4
Texas A&M Aggies
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 12.8
Ranking: No. 14 Overall
Projected Record: 8-4
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 13.9
Ranking: No. 11 Overall
Projected Record: 8-4
Auburn Tigers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 13.9
Ranking: No. 10 Overall
Projected Record: 7-5
Georgia Bulldogs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 27.4
Ranking: No. 3 Overall
Projected Record: 11-1
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
FPI Rating: 28.9
Ranking: No. 1 Overall
Projected Record: 11-1
