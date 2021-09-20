A look at Florida’s Heisman Trophy winners

Tennessee will play its annual Southeastern Conference East division game with Florida Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Three players have won the Heisman Trophy throughout Florida’s history.

The first was Steve Spurrier. Spurrier played high school football in Johnson City, Tennessee at Science Hill High School, where he also starred in basketball and baseball.

Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. As quarterback for the Gators, he was a first-team All-America standout in 1965-66.

He was also the SEC Player of the Year, UPI Player of the Year and Walter Camp Memorial Trophy winner in 1966.

Spurrier played for College Football Hall of Fame head coach Ray Graves and led the Gators to a 9-2 record in 1966 and a victory in the 1967 Orange Bowl over Georgia Tech.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2017.

Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier (right) and quarterback Danny Wuerffel (7) talk on the sidelines during the 1995 season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Danny Wuerffel won the Hesiman in 1996 as a quarterback for the Gators. Spurrier was his head coach.

Wuerffel won several college football awards that recognized him as the nation’s best quarterback. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was a two-time All-America standout and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1995.

Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin, left, congratulates Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (15) after an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2009. Florida won 23-13. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Tim Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football’s most beloved players.

He was a two-time BCS national champion (2006, 2008) and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (2008, 2009).

He was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

At Florida, he played for head coach Urban Meyer.