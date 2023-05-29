Take a look at Florida football’s home designations for 2023

Florida football’s 2023 home designations were announced last Thursday by the University Athletic Association, which were revealed for all six games played inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall.

The Gators are set to host the McNeese State Cowboys in the season opener to kick off the campaign, which will also feature a championship reunion weekend, a Tom Petty Day as well as other themes planned for the home crowd. Also included is a black uniform design — the first time the Orange and Blue has worn such a bold (lack of) color in its history – which will be worn against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Take a look below at what’s on tap in the Swamp this coming fall.

Sept. 9 | McNeese | Home Opener in the Swamp

The Gators play their first game in Gainesville on the second week of the season — the first time they have ever faced the Cowboys. Expect plenty of fanfare as Mr. Two-Bits and the Pride of the Sunshine return to the field as the Gators get an easy opponent out of the way early.

Sept. 16 | Tennessee | Championship Reunion Weekend

The annual Championship Reunion Weekend, for which the UAA invites members of UF championship teams celebrating 10-, 25- and 50-year anniversaries back to campus, takes place in Week 3 this year against the Volunteers. It also represents the Southeastern Conference opener for both programs.

Sept. 23 | Charlotte | Tom Petty Day at The Swamp

This coming fall will mark the sixth anniversary of a newer tradition of playing “I Won’t Back Down” at the end of the third quarter, which dates back to 2017. The matchup on the field represents the second and final overmatched opponent on the docket.

Oct. 7 | Vanderbilt| Homecoming & GatorMade Week

Florida will be looking to avenge its loss in Nashville last season at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores, who have often been the Gators’ punching bag for its annual alumni event that dates back to 1916. The Orange and Blue own a 71-26-2 record all-time in homecoming games, including a 29-5 mark since 1989 — the year before Steve Spurrier took over.

Nov. 4 | Arkansas | Saluting Those Who Serve & UF Family Weekend

Head coach Billy Napier hinted at the “Black Out The Swamp” theme last May and fulfilled that promise during his spring speaking tour this month. While the Gators face the LSU Tigers on the road the weekend of Veteran’s Day, the program has made arrangements to host the event the week prior.

Nov. 25 | Florida State | Senior Day

Florida’s annual Senior Day — the final home game of the season — will once again be a bittersweet moment for the fans and the program as the team bids farewell to its loyal student-athletes.

