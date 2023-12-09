Take a look at Florida football’s end-of-season team awards

The Florida football program hosted its yearly football banquet last Sunday, Dec. 2, recognizing a myriad of players for their various efforts and accomplishments during the 2023 campaign.

Despite the results being rather underwhelming — including a third-straight losing season and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017 — there were quite a few positive notes for the team this fall. This year’s edition of the gridiron Gators was particularly young, which resulted in both good and bad results on the field.

Take a look below at the full list of awards handed out by the Florida Gators on Sunday following the conclusion of the program’s 111th season.

Iron Man Award

Presented to the player, or players, who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the year-round strength and conditioning program.

Jaden Robinson

Jack Pyburn

Teradja Mitchell

Tony Livingston

Jalen Kimber

T.J. Searcy

Damieon George Jr.

Kahleil Jackson

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

Maintaining the greatest commitment and achievement in their academic endeavors.

Graham Mertz

Jake Slaughter

Taylor Spierto

Zak Sedaros

Anthony Rubio

Connor Homa

Outstanding Senior Scholar

Kingsley Eguakun

Ricky Pearsall

The 12th Man Award

Presented to the staff member who plays a critical role off the field.

Kyle Kazakevicius

President's Award

Presented to a player who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

Jason Marshall Jr.

Tyreak Sapp

Scooby Williams

Kamryn Waites

Florida Gator Newcomer Award

The most outstanding newcomers (freshman or transfer).

Eugene Wilson III

Treyaun Webb

Cam Jackson

Sharif Denson

Kamran James

Aidan Mizell

Ja’Keem Jackson

Kelby Collins

Jordan Castell

Andy Jean

Knijeah Harris

Bryce Thornton

The Unsung Hero Award

Presented to the player, or players, who have made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least amount of recognition for it.

Ja’markis Weston

Dijon Johnson

Brayden Slade

Hayden Hansen

Cam Carroll

Aaron Gates

Rocco Underwood

Quincy Ivory

Outstanding Defensive Performer

Presented to the defensive players who have accumulated the greatest production point totals for the regular season, as graded by the coaching staff.

Princely Umanmielen

Up-Front Award - Offense

Presented to the most dominant offensive players on the line of scrimmage.

Austin Barber

Richie Leonard IV

Up-Front Award - Defense

Presented to the most dominant defensive players on the line of scrimmage.

Cam Jackson

Caleb Banks

Offensive Achievement Award

Presented to the player, or players, who played a critical role in the effectiveness of the offense this season.

Trevor Etienne

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Graham Mertz

Arlis Boardingham

Eugene Wilson III

Defensive Achievement Award

Presented to the player, or players, who played a critical role in the effectiveness of the defense this season.

Jaydon Hill

Princely Umanmielen

Devin Moore

Tyreak Sapp

Special Teams Players of the Year Award

Trey Smack

Jeremy Crawshaw

Ja’Markis Weston

Ja’Quavion Fraziars

Offensive Players of the Year Award

Trevor Etienne

Graham Mertz

Defensive Players of the Year Award

Princely Umanmielen

Shemar James

GatorMade x Danny Wuerffel Man of the Year Award

Derek Wingo

James W. Kynes Award

Presented annually to the player who best exemplified the mental and physical toughness and “iron-man” determination Kynes exhibited as a Gator player and in his lifetime.

Jake Slaughter

Chris Patrick Courage Award

Award named after long-time Gators athletic trainer Chris Patrick. Presented to the player who, after injury, demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication in the athletic training room in an effort to return to activity with the team.

Kamryn Waites

Fergie Ferguson Award

Presented annually to the senior football player who displays outstanding leadership, character and courage.

Ricky Pearsall

Walk-Ons of the Year Award

Taylor Spierto

Brian Green Jr.

Jackson Wade

Justin Pelic

Scott Isacks

Carlson Joseph

Hayden Clem

Javion Toombs

Sebastian Vargas

Ahman Covington

Cahron Rackley

Ray Graves Most Valuable Player Award

Presented annually to the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Graham Mertz

Princely Umanmielen

