Take a look at Florida football’s end-of-season team awards
The Florida football program hosted its yearly football banquet last Sunday, Dec. 2, recognizing a myriad of players for their various efforts and accomplishments during the 2023 campaign.
Despite the results being rather underwhelming — including a third-straight losing season and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017 — there were quite a few positive notes for the team this fall. This year’s edition of the gridiron Gators was particularly young, which resulted in both good and bad results on the field.
Take a look below at the full list of awards handed out by the Florida Gators on Sunday following the conclusion of the program’s 111th season.
Iron Man Award
Presented to the player, or players, who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the year-round strength and conditioning program.
Jaden Robinson
Jack Pyburn
Teradja Mitchell
Tony Livingston
Jalen Kimber
T.J. Searcy
Damieon George Jr.
Kahleil Jackson
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
Maintaining the greatest commitment and achievement in their academic endeavors.
Jake Slaughter
Taylor Spierto
Zak Sedaros
Connor Homa
Outstanding Senior Scholar
Kingsley Eguakun
The 12th Man Award
Presented to the staff member who plays a critical role off the field.
Kyle Kazakevicius
President's Award
Presented to a player who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success.
Jason Marshall Jr.
Tyreak Sapp
Scooby Williams
Kamryn Waites
Florida Gator Newcomer Award
The most outstanding newcomers (freshman or transfer).
Treyaun Webb
Sharif Denson
Kamran James
Aidan Mizell
Ja’Keem Jackson
Kelby Collins
Jordan Castell
Andy Jean
Knijeah Harris
Bryce Thornton
The Unsung Hero Award
Presented to the player, or players, who have made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least amount of recognition for it.
Ja’markis Weston
Dijon Johnson
Brayden Slade
Hayden Hansen
Cam Carroll
Aaron Gates
Rocco Underwood
Quincy Ivory
Outstanding Defensive Performer
Presented to the defensive players who have accumulated the greatest production point totals for the regular season, as graded by the coaching staff.
Up-Front Award - Offense
Presented to the most dominant offensive players on the line of scrimmage.
Austin Barber
Richie Leonard IV
Up-Front Award - Defense
Presented to the most dominant defensive players on the line of scrimmage.
Cam Jackson
Offensive Achievement Award
Presented to the player, or players, who played a critical role in the effectiveness of the offense this season.
Montrell Johnson Jr.
Graham Mertz
Arlis Boardingham
Eugene Wilson III
Defensive Achievement Award
Presented to the player, or players, who played a critical role in the effectiveness of the defense this season.
Jaydon Hill
Princely Umanmielen
Devin Moore
Tyreak Sapp
Special Teams Players of the Year Award
Trey Smack
Jeremy Crawshaw
Ja’Markis Weston
Ja’Quavion Fraziars
Offensive Players of the Year Award
Trevor Etienne
Graham Mertz
Defensive Players of the Year Award
Princely Umanmielen
Shemar James
GatorMade x Danny Wuerffel Man of the Year Award
Derek Wingo
James W. Kynes Award
Presented annually to the player who best exemplified the mental and physical toughness and “iron-man” determination Kynes exhibited as a Gator player and in his lifetime.
Jake Slaughter
Chris Patrick Courage Award
Award named after long-time Gators athletic trainer Chris Patrick. Presented to the player who, after injury, demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication in the athletic training room in an effort to return to activity with the team.
Kamryn Waites
Fergie Ferguson Award
Presented annually to the senior football player who displays outstanding leadership, character and courage.
Ricky Pearsall
Walk-Ons of the Year Award
Taylor Spierto
Brian Green Jr.
Jackson Wade
Justin Pelic
Scott Isacks
Carlson Joseph
Hayden Clem
Javion Toombs
Sebastian Vargas
Ahman Covington
Cahron Rackley
Ray Graves Most Valuable Player Award
Presented annually to the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Graham Mertz
Princely Umanmielen
