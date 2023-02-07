Take a look at Florida football’s 10 incoming transfer players

The Florida Gators saw a great deal of turnover on the roster following the 2022 campaign with some of their top talent departing to the professional ranks while others sought greener pastures through the college football transfer portal. The nice thing about the latter is that the door swings both ways, and head coach Billy Napier and his staff put it to use to the best of their abilities over the past few months.

When all was said and done, the Orange and Blue added 10 new student-athletes — all of whom are currently enrolled on campus to participate in offseason workouts and spring practices. Nine of those commitments came after the official December signing day.

Take a look below at the 10 new football players the Gators added to their roster over the offseason through the transfer portal, with everything you need to know about them heading into the 2023 season.

DL Caleb Banks

Previous School: Louisville Cardinals

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’7′

Weight: 300 lbs

Notes:

The rising redshirt sophomore made just one stop in the Swamp prior in early December before verbally committing on Dec. 11 as he was unable to visit while still in high school. Still, his impression of the program was high after that solitary official visit.

Banks was a three-star defensive lineman coming out of high school in Southfield, Michigan, according to both the 247Sports consensus as well as the On3 consensus for the class of 2021. During his two collegiate seasons with the Cardinals, he appeared in eight total games — two as a true freshman in 2021 and six in 2022 — recording two tackles and a sack while forcing a fumble over that stretch. — Adam Dubbin

RB Cameron Carroll

Previous School: Tulane Green Wave

Class: Sixth-Year Senior

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 225 lbs

Notes:

Carroll missed most of 2021 after undergoing foot surgery following the first game of the season. He rushed for a team-high 741 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020 but took a step back in 2021 with 546 yards and three scores. Last year, the Gators used a steady mix of running backs, though, so Carroll will get plenty of reps over the spring and summer as Napier figures out the rotation.

Out of high school, Carroll was an underrated prospect. He was a two-star prospect by 247Sports’ measure and ranked No. 138 at his position. He’s already achieved more than most expected at the college level, and spending one year in the SEC could get the right eyes on him before a potential run at the NFL. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining while at Florida. — David Rosenberg

OL Damieon George Jr.

Previous School: Alabama Crimson Tide

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 339 lbs

Notes:

George played in three games during his freshman year in 2020 with a total of 32 snaps at right tackle. He saw action in 12 games during his sophomore season, making three starts while allowing three sacks, one hit, four hurries, and eight pressures in 268 snaps at right tackle. In 2022, the junior appeared in just a pair of games, which leaves him with two years of eligibility remaining.

The offensive lineman entered the portal on Nov. 28 — just two days after Alabama’s final regular season game against the Auburn Tigers — and Billy Napier quickly went to work bringing in George to help patch up some of the holes in the offensive line due to departing players. As such, he is expected to be a starter next fall. — Adam Dubbin

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

Previous School: Kentucky Wildcats

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 351 lbs

Notes:

Goodwin checks in at 6-foot-8-inches and 351 pounds, so he’s got the size to develop into one of the dominant bodies in the SEC trenches. Florida presents plenty of opportunity for him with four of five spots on the line being up for grabs.

Coming out of high school, Goodwin was a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class by 247Sports. Scouts have said that he has first-round potential, but he still has plenty of developing to do before he reaches that point. — David Rosenberg

DL Cam’Ron Jackson

Previous School: Memphis Tigers

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 340 lbs

Notes:

Jackson totaled 51 tackles (25 solo) and recorded five tackles for a loss, including 2.5 sacks for 13 yards, in his three years with the Tigers. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2022.

He joins the Gators with two years of eligibility left and should play on the interior of the offensive line. — David Rosenberg

OL Micah Mazzccua

Previous School: Baylor Bears

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 340 lbs

Notes:

According to Pro Football Focus, Mazzccua ranked as the second-best guard in college football this past season as a pass protector., having started ten games for the Bears. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 44 ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2020 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He is expected to slot in as an immediate starter and leader of the 2023 offensive line. – Sergio De La Espriella

QB Graham Mertz

Previous School: Wisconsin Badgers

Class: Fifth-Year Senior

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 205 lbs

Notes:

Mertz leaves the Badgers after three years starting under center for the program. He joined Wisconsin in 2019 and quickly took over as the starter during his second year with the team. During that time, Mertz totaled 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions on 59.51% passing (460 completions on 773 attempts).

Mertz’s 2021 performance left a lot to be desired with more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10), but he bounced back last year with a 19-to-10 ratio. Florida is moving on from Anthony Richardson, who didn’t have the best completion percentage or touchdown-to-turnover ratio, so Billy Napier knows what he’s getting himself into. — David Rosenberg

LB Teradja Mitchell

Previous School: Ohio State Buckeyes

Class: Graduate

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 239 lbs

Notes:

A former five-star recruit, Mitchell served as a reserve linebacker until breaking out in 2021. He was named one of six Buckeyes co-captains that season and started eight games. Unfortunately, a new defensive coordinator meant that Mitchell’s role would decrease, which lead to a transfer. He played just one defensive snap all season while serving mostly as a special teamer. He leaves Columbus with 64 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss. — David Rosenberg

LB Mannie Nunnery

Previous School: Houston Cougars

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 225 lbs

Notes:

Nunnery joined the Cougars as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and played in 31 games over four years with the team, including a redshirt season. After seeing action in just two games as a freshman, Nunnery started getting snaps in 2020. He took 25 snaps in the slot as a sophomore but ended up spending most of his time lined up in the box. By 2021, he emerged as a key special teams player and started receiving even more opportunities on defense.

He finally broke out in 2022, playing in nine games for the Cougars and finishing the year with a 73.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. — David Rosenberg

LB Duece Spurlock

Previous School: Michigan Wolverines

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1′

Weight: 231 lbs

Notes:

After one year with the Wolverines, the Alabama native is headed back to the South to play in the SEC for a coach that wanted him before he was at the right school to land him. Billy Napier’s staff recruited Spurlock as a high school senior while at Louisiana, but the then three-star recruit opted to play for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan instead.

At Michigan, Spurlock played just 12 snaps over two games, collecting three total tackles (one solo) and a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.3 on defense for the year. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining at Florida, so there’s time to develop him into his full potential. — David Rosenberg

