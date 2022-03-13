Take a look at Florida’s 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Florida football’s 2023 recruiting class continues to take shape under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier and his army of staffers, highlighted by the three scholarships extended to prep quarterbacks over the past week. As things currently stand, there are six signal callers on the Gators’ radar, with five of them currently holding offers from the Orange and Blue.

While the early signing period is still nine months away, it is prudent to take an early look at how the quarterback situation is shaking out. Of course, there is the biggest name in the class, Arch Manning, who is coveted by every school out there including Florida, but there are plenty of other options after him.

Below, we have a list of all six quarterback recruits that the Gators have their eyes on, along with information relevant to their recruitment. All data, including star ratings, are according to On3.

Arch Manning (5-star)

Height: 6-feet-4-inches

Weight: 215 pounds

School: Isidore Newman, New Orleans, Louisiana

Visits: None

Top 5 offers: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

Notes: Manning, nephew of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, is the top-rated overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He has not made any visits yet in 2022 but is expected to meet with the Longhorns in Austin at the end of March.

Dante Moore (5-star)

Height: 6-feet-2-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

School: Martin Luther King, Detroit, Michigan

Visits: March 18 (planned)

Top 5 offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, LSU

Notes: There is a chance that Moore’s March 18 visit might not materialize according to rumors. It would be the first stop on his Football Hotbed Tour, which also includes Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and UCF if he does make it.

Nico Iamaleava (5-star)

Height: 6-feet-5-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

School: Warren, Downey, California

Visits: None

Top 5 offers: Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, UCLA

Notes: The Vols are currently in the lead for Iamaleava’s services after an impressive visit to Knoxville recently. Florida made an offer on March 11 but has a lot of competition for the west coast prospect.

Christopher Vizzina (4-star)

Height: 6-feet-3-inches

Weight: 194 pounds

School: Briarwood Christian, Birmingham, Alabama

Visits: Sept. 18, 2021

Top 5 offers: Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Notes: Vizzina appears to be the most likely of the current crop of offers to sign on with the Gators, even though Clemson is out in front for the prep prospect. Originally courted by Dan Mullen‘s staff, Napier and Co. have continued the hunt for the four-star gunslinger, with a visit expected later in March but not yet set.

Dylan Lonergan (4-star)

Height: 6-feet-1-inch

Weight: 220 pounds

School: Brookwood, Snellville, Georgia

Visits: None

Top 5 offers: North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Georgia Tech

Notes: Lonergan is also a top baseball prospect who received his Florida offer on March 9. He is visiting Georgia Tech this weekend and has set up visits to Alabama, Ohio State and South Carolina.

Marcus Stokes (3-star)

Height: 6-feet-1.5-inches

Weight: 180 pounds

School: Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Visits: March 26 (planned)

Top 5 offers: Penn State, USF, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Pitt

Notes: If Stokes’ high school name looks familiar, that is because it is the same one that Tim Tebow played at. He has not yet received a scholarship offer from Florida and is visiting Miami this weekend after stops at Penn State and USF in January.

