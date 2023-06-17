LOOK: Five-star OT Brandon Baker on his official visit to Texas

One of the most crucial recruitments for Texas right now is that of five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

Baker is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite. The Mater Dei product is also ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in California.

Needless to say, Baker is coveted by nearly every major Power Five program in the nation.

Texas appears to be among Baker’s top few schools at this point. He only scheduled three official visits this June to Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia. Baker’s official visit to Texas is happening as we speak (June 16-18).

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle appears to be getting red carpet treatment as Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is seen below escorting Baker on his visit.

247Sports No. 1 ranked OT and five-star Brandon Baker alongside Texas OL coach Kyle Flood on Baker’s official visit to Texas. 📸 via d._.ph4ntom/IGhttps://t.co/lfWQLQ1anJ pic.twitter.com/sI07KfwvMj — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 16, 2023

