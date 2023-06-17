LOOK: Five-star OT Brandon Baker on his official visit to Texas

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

One of the most crucial recruitments for Texas right now is that of five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

Baker is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite. The Mater Dei product is also ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in California.

Needless to say, Baker is coveted by nearly every major Power Five program in the nation.

Texas appears to be among Baker’s top few schools at this point. He only scheduled three official visits this June to Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia. Baker’s official visit to Texas is happening as we speak (June 16-18).

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle appears to be getting red carpet treatment as Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is seen below escorting Baker on his visit.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories