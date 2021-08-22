LOOK: For the first time in over a year, Wisconsin fans were back at Camp Randall

After months of unexpected waiting, Wisconsin finally welcomed fans back to Camp Randall on Saturday for an open football practice just two weeks out from the Badger opener against Penn State.

With the UW Marching Band, Paul Chryst speaking to fans, and the chance to see the squad go through practice, the Wisconsin community was finally able to experience one of the best atmospheres in college sports.

The Badgers are just 13 days away from welcoming a full Camp Randall stadium to watch Wisconsin begin their season.

Courtesy of Wisconsin football on Twitter, here is a look at the scenes from Saturday: