Look: First-year Saints players get some help from fans at rookie crawfish boil

The New Orleans Saints recently held their yearly rookie crawfish boil, where fans and players can come together to eat some crawfish. This is mostly the first time that most of these players will have eaten crawfish, unless there is a local like Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson.

This is an important piece of every offseason, and is also completely unique to New Orleans. It gives the new players a chance to really indulge in the culture that makes the city and fanbase so special. The highlight of the night was probably Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener getting an assist from a five-year-old fan.

Below are some highlights from the 2023 crawfish boil:

. @Saints rookie QB @jakehaener10 is getting help from 5 year old Colt for his first ever taste of crawfish. Colt showed Jake how to peel and eat it. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/GW8h3ItxdK — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) May 25, 2023

Tonight was the annual #Saints Rookie Crawfish Boil ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/hOuieHJGaj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023

Getting the rookies accustomed to NOLA with the annual Touchdown Club's Rookie Crawfish Boil and a visit to the historic Steamboat Natchez ⚜️ 📸📸 >> https://t.co/Mtvkuew8U4 pic.twitter.com/qD2TVs5RXJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire