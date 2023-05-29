Look: First-year Saints players get some help from fans at rookie crawfish boil

Dylan Sanders
The New Orleans Saints recently held their yearly rookie crawfish boil, where fans and players can come together to eat some crawfish. This is mostly the first time that most of these players will have eaten crawfish, unless there is a local like Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson.

This is an important piece of every offseason, and is also completely unique to New Orleans. It gives the new players a chance to really indulge in the culture that makes the city and fanbase so special. The highlight of the night was probably Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener getting an assist from a five-year-old fan.

Below are some highlights from the 2023 crawfish boil:

