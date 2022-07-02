LOOK: First photos of Amari Cooper in Browns uniform

Former stand-out Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, Amari Cooper, was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns this off-season and for the first time, we get a look at him in his new Browns threads.

After being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders, the Raiders sent Cooper to the Cowboys in 2018. Through his eight years in the league, Cooper has 517 catches, 7,076 yards, and 46 touchdowns.

Cooper will immediately fill a position need for the Browns as Odell Beckham Jr. departed for LA mid-season last year and Jarvis Landry signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.

Cooper will be a pillar of the Browns’ offense, especially with all of the turmoil going on inside of the organization right now.

Cooper looks to have one of the most impactful seasons of his career thus far.

Amari Cooper for the first time in the full @Browns threads. pic.twitter.com/fCbCzwLjC8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 30, 2022

