LOOK: First look at Tanner Mordecai in a Wisconsin uniform

Wisconsin’s new starting quarterback was part of the Badger football Twitter account post that showed off the 2023 uniforms.

Mordecai, Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, and Rodas Johnson were all pictured in the Badger threads as we get closer and closer to the 2023 campaign.

Mordecai is keeping the same number he wore at SMU as he will don the No. 8 for Wisconsin this year.

Last season with the Mustangs, Wisconsin’s new starting quarterback threw for 3,524 yards, 33 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. Courtesy of Wisconsin football on Twitter, check out the Badger stars in their new threads fresh off of the summer media day session:

The boys clean up nice 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SZjpvIrirI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 21, 2023

