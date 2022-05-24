Look: First images of fourth-round RB Zamir White in full Raiders uniform

This past weekend was the NFLPA Rookie symposium. Where the NFLPA tells all the linemen and most of the defensive players that they are not marketable. Or at very least, considerably less marketable than any offensive skill position player, even day three picks and beyond.

Of the Raiders six 2022 draft picks, two are skill position players — both running backs. Zamir White, who was selected in the fourth round (122) out of Georgia was invited to the Rookie symposium, which means he becomes the first Raiders rookie to get to suit up in his full game day uniform to pose for photos.

First look at rookie @zeus1_34 in the Silver and Black ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JvXegO1pOK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 23, 2022

And here he is in a group photo with the rest of the 42 invited rookies at this year’s symposium. Of which four are defenders and the other 38 are offensive skill position players.

The rest of the Raiders rookies will have to wait until August 4 when the team takes the field to open the preseason in the Hall of Fame game in Canton Ohio.