LOOK: First glance at QB Mitchell Trubisky in Buffalo Bills gear

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Josh Allen is still QB1, but we’ve got a new face at QB2.

Earlier this offseason the Bills decided that Mitchell Trubisky was better suited for that job over Matt Barkley and he was signed to a one-year deal. The reason cited was because of Trubisky playing a more similar style to Allen as opposed to Barkley.

Regardless of that, the former No. 2 overall pick in Trubisky took over his backup duties for the first time at the Bills’ OTAs this week and… we knew it was coming.

Still, seeing Trubisky in another team’s uniform instead of the Chicago Bears is awfully different.

Have a look via WKBW-TV in Buffalo:

