LOOK: Your first chance to see Wisconsin’s new-look football program

It has been a whirlwind of change for Wisconsin football over the past few months, headlined by new head coach Luke Fickell.

In support of Wisconsin’s new era, the Badgers are putting on “The Launch” which will be an open practice filled with activities and events.

The Badgers announced it will take place on April 22. It won’t be a traditional spring game, something which Wisconsin doesn’t typically do, but it will be a chance for fans to get their first look at the many new faces.

Here is how to RSVP for your spot on April 22. Don’t miss the start of the new era:

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙃 🚀 The first opportunity for YOU to experience the new era of Wisconsin football. 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟐. 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐥. Mark it ✍️ 🔗: https://t.co/HBlKfqohGG pic.twitter.com/Bh61R4x4P4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire