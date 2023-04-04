Take a look at the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read
Take a look at the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll‘s final tally for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season is in, now that the Connecticut Huskies prevailed over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night for the national championship. It was a surreal run through the NCAA Tournament this season that saw several Cinderella stories ultimately strike midnight against a basketball blue blood.

Michigan State’s run to the Sweet 16 earned it a boost to No. 20 from No. 40 after defeating the USC Trojans and Marquette Golden Eagles; the Kansas State Wildcats ultimately ended the Spartans’ tournament run.

UConn, San Diego State, Miami, and Florida Atlantic — the teams that represent the Final Four lineup this March — all had huge jumps of 11, 16, 12, and 20 spots, respectively. Additionally, the only team to crack the top four that wasn’t among those teams was the Alabama Crimson Tide who landed at No. 4.

The biggest loser of the rankings was the Virginia Cavaliers, who fell 13 spots to No. 23 after being upset by the Furman Paladins in the first round of the tournament.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Connecticut

31-8

800 (32)

+11

2

San Diego State

32-7

688

+16

3

Miami

29-8

665

+12

4

Alabama

31-6

629

-2

5

Florida Atlantic

35-4

615

+20

6

Houston

33-4

614

-5

7

Texas

29-9

587

8

UCLA

31-6

532

-2

9

Kansas State

26-10

516

+4

10

Gonzaga

31-6

514

-1

11

Kansas

28-8

434

-6

12

Creighton

24-13

426

+10

13

Purdue

29-6

424

-10

14

Marquette

29-7

422

-10

15

Xavier

27-10

332

-1

16

Tennessee

25-11

284

+5

17

Arizona

28-7

282

-9

18

Duke

27-9

232

-2

19

Baylor

23-11

216

-8

20

Michigan State

21-13

203

+20

21

Arkansas

22-14

174

22

Saint Mary’s

27-8

149

-3

23

Virginia

25-8

112

-13

24

Indiana

23-12

97

-5

25

Texas A&M

25-10

88

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

More Basketball!

BREAKING: Riley Kugel set to return to Florida for 2023-24 season

Former Marshall center taking official transfer portal visit to Florida

Game day betting odds for 2023 NCAA Tournament Finals

Sunday betting odds for 2023 NCAA Tournament Finals

Game day betting odds for 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Finals

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire