Take a look at the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll‘s final tally for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season is in, now that the Connecticut Huskies prevailed over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night for the national championship. It was a surreal run through the NCAA Tournament this season that saw several Cinderella stories ultimately strike midnight against a basketball blue blood.

Michigan State’s run to the Sweet 16 earned it a boost to No. 20 from No. 40 after defeating the USC Trojans and Marquette Golden Eagles; the Kansas State Wildcats ultimately ended the Spartans’ tournament run.

UConn, San Diego State, Miami, and Florida Atlantic — the teams that represent the Final Four lineup this March — all had huge jumps of 11, 16, 12, and 20 spots, respectively. Additionally, the only team to crack the top four that wasn’t among those teams was the Alabama Crimson Tide who landed at No. 4.

The biggest loser of the rankings was the Virginia Cavaliers, who fell 13 spots to No. 23 after being upset by the Furman Paladins in the first round of the tournament.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Connecticut 31-8 800 (32) +11 2 San Diego State 32-7 688 +16 3 Miami 29-8 665 +12 4 Alabama 31-6 629 -2 5 Florida Atlantic 35-4 615 +20 6 Houston 33-4 614 -5 7 Texas 29-9 587 – 8 UCLA 31-6 532 -2 9 Kansas State 26-10 516 +4 10 Gonzaga 31-6 514 -1 11 Kansas 28-8 434 -6 12 Creighton 24-13 426 +10 13 Purdue 29-6 424 -10 14 Marquette 29-7 422 -10 15 Xavier 27-10 332 -1 16 Tennessee 25-11 284 +5 17 Arizona 28-7 282 -9 18 Duke 27-9 232 -2 19 Baylor 23-11 216 -8 20 Michigan State 21-13 203 +20 21 Arkansas 22-14 174 – 22 Saint Mary’s 27-8 149 -3 23 Virginia 25-8 112 -13 24 Indiana 23-12 97 -5 25 Texas A&M 25-10 88 -8

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

