LOOK: Final members of LSU’s 2023 signing class arrive on campus

The LSU football team welcomed the final remaining members of its 2023 signing class to campus on Monday.

Many players who inked their letters of intent during the early signing period were already on campus as the Tigers had 13 early enrollees this spring. However, that still left 12 signees to enroll, including several of the top prospects in the recruiting class.

Now, the rest of those players have matriculated in Baton Rouge.

The official LSU football Twitter account made a video about the players arriving, including top signees like offensive tackle Zalance Heard — a five-star prospect who ranks in the top-15 nationally — in addition to receiver Shelton Sampson, interior offensive lineman DJ Chester, tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton and others.

A Long Time Coming The final members of the signing class are officially home! pic.twitter.com/dTEIYwjzir — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 22, 2023

LSU had one of the nation’s best signing classes in 2023, ranking sixth nationally per 247Sports and fifth according to On3. Many of these players could make an immediate impact, and one thing is certain: The Tigers’ roster got a lot better on Monday.

