LOOK: Fans wish Nick Saban a happy birthday on social media

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has been with the Crimson Tide program since 2007 but has been around the game as a fan, player and coach for his entire life. Today, Saban celebrates his 72nd birthday and fans took to social media to celebrate him.

Saban has, with little debate, been the best college football coach of all time. Those who aren’t fans of his are usually either envious of his success or frustrated that their favorite team has to play a Saban-coached Alabama team.

For years, many have talked about Saban’s age and what it means for his coaching career. Well, he doesn’t seem to be ready to hang up the headset (one that he hasn’t broken yet), and even as recently as this offseason he told a recruit that he’d be “coaching until he croaks over.”

Fans of Saban took to social media to wish him a very happy birthday.

Former assistant and good friend, Lane Kiffin

Happy birthday to the 🐐 appreciate you for everything have a great one @AlabamaFTBL — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 31, 2023

How are you celebrating?

Happy Nick Saban’s Birthday to all who celebrate 🫡♥️ — IsaacAndré👺 (@SirIsaac22) October 31, 2023

Explains why opponents are scared to face him

Nick Saban birthday on Halloween???? That explains everything lol — ‘1993 (@K_Bell8) October 31, 2023

It's a lifestyle, not a costume for the G.O.A.T.

So cool of @3YearLetterman to go as Nick Saban for Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/Qdjp6NzzpC — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) October 31, 2023

Celebrate both holidays at once!

Happy Birthday Nick Saban! pic.twitter.com/OgvIDdxyPe — Kickoff with Kenneth (@finder_goat) October 31, 2023

Interesting coincidence

It's a big day in the state of Alabama. – Nick Saban's birthday

– One-year anniversary of Auburn firing Bryan Harsin — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 31, 2023

Nick Saban goes international

Happy Birthday to the greatest coach in the world. Nick Saban 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JcSfbdaaS8 — TC. (@GoatLatia) October 31, 2023

Many more to come

Happy 72nd birthday to the GOAT, Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/4GviSwoFLh — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 31, 2023

Too funny

Alabama fans wishing Nick Saban a Happy Birthday. SO PROUD OF YOU NIIIYUUUUK. pic.twitter.com/K0VoN16icD — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) October 31, 2023

And he's not done yet

Happy Birthday to the best coach in college football history, Nick Saban turns 72 years old today. Thank you, Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/AHsOUR3a7e — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 31, 2023

A classic video

Happy Birthday Nick Saban 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/aDMOiM74kJ — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) October 31, 2023

Pate State wishes Saban a happy birthday

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire