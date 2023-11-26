LOOK: Fans go wild over Alabama’s unreal finish to the Iron Bowl

When all hope was lost in the Iron Bowl, Jalen Milroe looked as cool as can be on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line. He threw a rocket of a pass right into the hands of wide receiver Isaiah Bond to give the Crimson Tide a lead over Auburn with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The Tide held on to win the game 27-24.

The Tigers had the game won, but left the door open for Milroe and Alabama to sneak through and earn a hard-fought win in the final game of the regular season.

With this win, the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances are alive and well.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the play and the win.

Can't ever count the Tide out

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT BAMA pic.twitter.com/FPgPQ1Imik — Kim Pastabowl (@FinalBossFarrah) November 26, 2023

Former Alabama star chimes in

Y’all thought 😂😂😂😂 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 26, 2023

Cardiologists don't know what to do

Well, my doctor needn’t order that cardiac stress echo any time soon.

Roll tide, roll!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/MTXpJkvQ3r — Daniel C. Potts, MD, FAAN (@DanielCPotts) November 26, 2023

The win probability here is wild

Kirk Herbstreit was loving it

Kirk Herbstreit reax to Bama's 4th and 31…pic.twitter.com/kSfFNthK1Z — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) November 26, 2023

Defenses fear him

A call for the ages

This is the sweetest thing my ears have ever heard Alabama’s game winning touchdown as called by Eli Gold pic.twitter.com/eLAgw4vthv — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 26, 2023

History in the making

Saban on CBS: "There's been some weird stuff that happened here (at Auburn), and this is the first time I can ever remember it going in our favor." — Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2023

A nightmare for some, a dream for the Tide

Brainstorm some nicknames

The name for the play call on 4th and 31? Isaiah Bond: “Grave digger” pic.twitter.com/Y87wYghgLE — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 26, 2023

All eyes on No. 4

Iron Bowl winning QB Jalen Milroe walks out of Jordan Hare Stadium victorious pic.twitter.com/rNjuazDZGA — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) November 26, 2023

The name's Bond, Isaiah Bond

007!!!! Bond — JW (@D1__JW) November 25, 2023

Memories were made

When someone asks me about 4th and 31 at Auburn pic.twitter.com/1LXPz1ThzG — Lunden (@LundenRTR) November 26, 2023

Tide hoops is impressed

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire