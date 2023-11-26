LOOK: Fans go wild over Alabama’s unreal finish to the Iron Bowl
When all hope was lost in the Iron Bowl, Jalen Milroe looked as cool as can be on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line. He threw a rocket of a pass right into the hands of wide receiver Isaiah Bond to give the Crimson Tide a lead over Auburn with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.
The Tide held on to win the game 27-24.
The Tigers had the game won, but left the door open for Milroe and Alabama to sneak through and earn a hard-fought win in the final game of the regular season.
With this win, the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances are alive and well.
Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the play and the win.
Can't ever count the Tide out
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT BAMA pic.twitter.com/FPgPQ1Imik
— Kim Pastabowl (@FinalBossFarrah) November 26, 2023
Former Alabama star chimes in
Y’all thought 😂😂😂😂
— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 26, 2023
Cardiologists don't know what to do
Well, my doctor needn’t order that cardiac stress echo any time soon.
Roll tide, roll!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/MTXpJkvQ3r
— Daniel C. Potts, MD, FAAN (@DanielCPotts) November 26, 2023
The win probability here is wild
IT HAPPENED AGAIN #BAMAvsAUB pic.twitter.com/NCIAgHaMtH
— Kiyo🎃 (@kiyosghost) November 26, 2023
Kirk Herbstreit was loving it
Kirk Herbstreit reax to Bama's 4th and 31…pic.twitter.com/kSfFNthK1Z
— Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) November 26, 2023
Defenses fear him
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 25, 2023
A call for the ages
This is the sweetest thing my ears have ever heard
Alabama’s game winning touchdown as called by Eli Gold
— Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 26, 2023
History in the making
Saban on CBS: "There's been some weird stuff that happened here (at Auburn), and this is the first time I can ever remember it going in our favor."
— Ben Jones (@BW_Jones) November 26, 2023
A nightmare for some, a dream for the Tide
The Nightmare in Jordan-Hare. 😤#RollTide pic.twitter.com/8aSYV0dnKj
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2023
Brainstorm some nicknames
The name for the play call on 4th and 31?
Isaiah Bond: “Grave digger” pic.twitter.com/Y87wYghgLE
— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 26, 2023
All eyes on No. 4
Iron Bowl winning QB Jalen Milroe walks out of Jordan Hare Stadium victorious pic.twitter.com/rNjuazDZGA
— William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) November 26, 2023
The name's Bond, Isaiah Bond
007!!!! Bond
— JW (@D1__JW) November 25, 2023
Memories were made
When someone asks me about 4th and 31 at Auburn pic.twitter.com/1LXPz1ThzG
— Lunden (@LundenRTR) November 26, 2023
Tide hoops is impressed
4th and 31… @AlabamaFTBL | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/dWy8f15pIQ
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) November 26, 2023