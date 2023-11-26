Advertisement

LOOK: Fans go wild over Alabama’s unreal finish to the Iron Bowl

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

When all hope was lost in the Iron Bowl, Jalen Milroe looked as cool as can be on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line. He threw a rocket of a pass right into the hands of wide receiver Isaiah Bond to give the Crimson Tide a lead over Auburn with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The Tide held on to win the game 27-24.

The Tigers had the game won, but left the door open for Milroe and Alabama to sneak through and earn a hard-fought win in the final game of the regular season.

With this win, the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances are alive and well.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts on the play and the win.

Can't ever count the Tide out

Former Alabama star chimes in

Cardiologists don't know what to do

The win probability here is wild

Kirk Herbstreit was loving it

Defenses fear him

A call for the ages

History in the making

A nightmare for some, a dream for the Tide

Brainstorm some nicknames

All eyes on No. 4

The name's Bond, Isaiah Bond

Memories were made

Tide hoops is impressed

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire