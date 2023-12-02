LOOK: Fans react to unexpected first half of SEC Championship game

Alabama football, ranked No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, holds a 17-7 lead over top-ranked Georgia at the half.

Fans were quick to social media to react to the score, the performance and any observations crucial to the game.

After a slow start for the Crimson Tide’s offense, the team came alive and has been able to effectively move the ball down the field.

The Kevin Steele-led defense for Alabama has been stellar and will look to play the final two quarters with just as much intensity, if not more.

Though the Dawgs are down, they are far from being out of it. There is a lot of football left to play.

Here are some of the top posts on social media reacting to the SEC Championship game, so far.

It just means more for the Tide

This is the Bama team that shows up in the ATL all the time this SEC championship means more. #ROLLTIDE — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) December 2, 2023

This was a bit confusing

Please someone explain to me why a team wouldn’t play all the way to the end of the half. I have NEVER understood a team not playing to the last second. #UGAvsBAMA — Law&Government (@never_something) December 2, 2023

Flip the script?

Bama came from behind on Georgia many times in this building. Now is Georgia’s chance to do the same. All the calls and swing plays went to the Tide in the first half. Those things usually swing back around over 60 minutes. UGA gets to hunt now. — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) December 2, 2023

Scenes are ELECTRIC

Alabama fans fired up heading into the half with a 17-7 lead over Georgia at the #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/dr27VXHTBo — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) December 2, 2023

Picked it up at just the right time

HALFTIME IN ATLANTA:

Alabama leads No. 1 Georgia 17-7. The Crimson Tide offense came out flat, but found a spark and have looked dominant.@wvuafmsports — Nicholas Pursley (@nicholaspursley) December 2, 2023

CFP race could get even more interesting

If FSU gets to the playoff Georgia and Alabama would both beat them by 50. Can’t try to claim superiority without the championships to back it. Win when it counts https://t.co/P85YSjHKcl — 🧊‎ ᅠ (@OGICEY) December 2, 2023

Still have two more quarters to go

If Alabama wins this will be crazy — JESUS SHUTTLESWORTH (@jusme_ADJ) December 2, 2023

people are asking

South Carolina was up 11 on UGA at half, is South Carolina better than Alabama? My column: — jacob (@jpwould) December 2, 2023

Will it not last?

Alabama got a halftime lead imma cherish this lol — Bula (@Sniperbula33) December 2, 2023

Noted non-Alabama fan, Missi

My brother and I spend a lot of time texting each other about how much we hate Alabama football. That’s the tweet. #GoDawgs — Missi (@Missi_W5) December 2, 2023

Let's see if this changes in the second half

Alabama slick look like they got better athletes right now — zachariah (@ZachariahEATL) December 2, 2023

First half so good, it's getting added to the documentary

30 for 30 “Alabama’s Crimson Ride” Gonna have me crying real tears one day. What an absolute pleasure it has been to be a part of this culture of success. — AD (@MudMillennial) December 2, 2023

Job finished?

Bama up 10 at half pic.twitter.com/4Mq5deE4gL — Zachary Meadows (@zacharymeadows5) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire