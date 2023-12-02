Advertisement

LOOK: Fans react to unexpected first half of SEC Championship game

AJ Spurr
Alabama football, ranked No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, holds a 17-7 lead over top-ranked Georgia at the half.

Fans were quick to social media to react to the score, the performance and any observations crucial to the game.

After a slow start for the Crimson Tide’s offense, the team came alive and has been able to effectively move the ball down the field.

The Kevin Steele-led defense for Alabama has been stellar and will look to play the final two quarters with just as much intensity, if not more.

Though the Dawgs are down, they are far from being out of it. There is a lot of football left to play.

Here are some of the top posts on social media reacting to the SEC Championship game, so far.

It just means more for the Tide

This was a bit confusing

Flip the script?

Scenes are ELECTRIC

Picked it up at just the right time

CFP race could get even more interesting

Still have two more quarters to go

people are asking

Will it not last?

Noted non-Alabama fan, Missi

Let's see if this changes in the second half

First half so good, it's getting added to the documentary

Job finished?

