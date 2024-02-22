LOOK: Fans react to Alabama’s overtime win over Florida

The Alabama men’s basketball team prevailed in overtime to knock off the No. 24-ranked Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide won the game 98-93.

It was not easy for Alabama. Nate Oats’ squad had to come from behind on multiple occasions. The Gators made things very difficult for the SEC leaders.

Alabama was without arguably its best three-point shooter in shooting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The three ball was not hitting early on, but that would change toward the end of the game.

Overall, it was a huge win for Alabama as far as team morale as well as for the SEC standings.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how Alabama fans reacted to the overtime win on social media.

WOW!

Alabama Basketball has now won 30 out of the last 34 SEC games it has played. Impressive stat. — Conde (@CondeMatt) February 22, 2024

Is he speaking facts?

Alabama Basketball feels like they could make a FF run. Just feels like they could whip any team, anywhere rn. — BUSBY (@ThatBusby) February 22, 2024

We're right there with you!

I love Alabama Basketball. I love Nate Oats. I love Greg Byrne. Roll tide. — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) February 22, 2024

A little in-state shade

Is there any other team in the state of Alabama that knows how to beat Florida at basketball? pic.twitter.com/gbn41J7wJy — The Houndstooth (@HToothSports) February 22, 2024

You won't want to miss it.

Florida vs Alabama was the best college basketball game I’ve watched all season. Can’t wait for round 2. — Harrison (@Harrison954_) February 22, 2024

Whatever works

Alabama was absolutely abysmal from three-point land, and they still put up almost 100 points again at home. They are the analytics darling of college basketball just shooting three-pointers to no mercy and letting you take two Point layups. — Jason Perry (@jmanmetsfan1) February 22, 2024

Florida made it seem that way tonight.

Alabama takes care of Florida in OT in a really fun game. 98-93 victory for Nate Oats and the crew. Florida is a team that can compete. — World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) February 22, 2024

Good vibes

16 straight conference wins in Coleman.

First place in the SEC.

Alabama Basketball. See you Saturday. 🫡 — Jacob Tissot (@jacobtissot) February 22, 2024

He has a point.

Alabama Basketball is DANGEROUS!!! This team could play for a national championship — Coach Matthew Smith 🏴‍☠️ (@coach_smith11) February 22, 2024

Hmmmm....

Alabama post Nick Saban A basketball school? 👀 — ArcRey (@arcreys) February 22, 2024

