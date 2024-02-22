Advertisement

LOOK: Fans react to Alabama’s overtime win over Florida

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

The Alabama men’s basketball team prevailed in overtime to knock off the No. 24-ranked Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide won the game 98-93.

It was not easy for Alabama. Nate Oats’ squad had to come from behind on multiple occasions. The Gators made things very difficult for the SEC leaders.

Alabama was without arguably its best three-point shooter in shooting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The three ball was not hitting early on, but that would change toward the end of the game.

Overall, it was a huge win for Alabama as far as team morale as well as for the SEC standings.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how Alabama fans reacted to the overtime win on social media.

WOW!

Is he speaking facts?

We're right there with you!

A little in-state shade

You won't want to miss it.

Whatever works

Florida made it seem that way tonight.

Good vibes

He has a point.

Hmmmm....

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire