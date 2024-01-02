LOOK: Fans react to Alabama falling flat in OT of the Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Alabama had an interesting 2023 college football season. The team steadily improved and eventually won the SEC championship and found its way into the playoffs. The Rose Bowl semifinal performance did not live up to the expectations of many.

Jalen Milroe did not have his best game, the offensive line was arguably the least consistent its been all season and the defense could not stop Michigan‘s run game.

The Crimson Tide will now have to wait until Aug. 31 for a new opportunity to make a championship run to begin. Some fans reminisce over this past season and how fun it was. Others will eventually get there, but will first have to let out some frustration.

Here are what some fans had to say about Alabama’s performance and loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

It wasn't the prettiest fourth-down attempt

Jalen Milroe on 4th down pic.twitter.com/nTzHRonT12 — Mac N D (@Mac_N_D_) January 2, 2024

This fan quite literally drew up a play

WILD

QB draw on 4th and goal is crazy https://t.co/UtHRcZhnJp — RICKY TAN™️ (@_zaydevon) January 2, 2024

They will talk about it, I will choose not to tune in.

Why Alabama would call this play on 4th down in overtime when you must score a touchdown against that Michigan defensive line is ridiculous! Every sports show should/will be talking about the decision to call this play tomorrow. https://t.co/HCMyb4qeyc — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) January 2, 2024

Makes no sense

theee WORST play call, how are you going to design something so bad for the position they were in. "idk just run up the middle or something"#GoBlue https://t.co/bPaWfa3ZxJ — Wags (@itzzWagslol) January 2, 2024

Odd, indeed.

Curious as to why Jalen Milroe wasn’t setup to move out wide and look for a running lane.

Such an odd play call — Shane. (@ShanePM3) January 2, 2024

Looks about right.

Alabama shotgun snaps right now pic.twitter.com/SRrDyaBURl — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 2, 2024

Asking a bit too much, Tommy

This what Alabama OC expected Jalen Milroe to do

pic.twitter.com/cA6dVAeQPl — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) January 2, 2024

This is hilarious

Alabama on 4th and goal in OT pic.twitter.com/biJPW20L2k — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire