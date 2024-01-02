Advertisement

LOOK: Fans react to Alabama falling flat in OT of the Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
2

Alabama had an interesting 2023 college football season. The team steadily improved and eventually won the SEC championship and found its way into the playoffs. The Rose Bowl semifinal performance did not live up to the expectations of many.

Jalen Milroe did not have his best game, the offensive line was arguably the least consistent its been all season and the defense could not stop Michigan‘s run game.

The Crimson Tide will now have to wait until Aug. 31 for a new opportunity to make a championship run to begin. Some fans reminisce over this past season and how fun it was. Others will eventually get there, but will first have to let out some frustration.

Here are what some fans had to say about Alabama’s performance and loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

It wasn't the prettiest fourth-down attempt

This fan quite literally drew up a play

WILD

They will talk about it, I will choose not to tune in.

Makes no sense

Odd, indeed.

Looks about right.

Asking a bit too much, Tommy

This is hilarious

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire