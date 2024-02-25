Advertisement

LOOK: Fans react to Alabama’s blowout loss to Kentucky

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama basketball has played well recently and has been looking to finish the regular season as strong as possible. For now, their only goal should be to bounce back after an ugly road loss to Kentucky.

The top-25 matchup took place at Kentucky and featured two top-three offenses in all of college basketball. Tonight, it was all Wildcats, as they won with a final score of 117-95.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions to the Kentucky performance and Alabama’s lack of a performance. They also weighed in on what tonight means for the program’s chances of making a deep run in March for the NCAA Tournament.

Wild

Nothing went Alabama's way

Looks about right

Kentucky left the Tide and took the cannoli

No the laughing cat emoji

Ohhhh

Thankfully, it's not

