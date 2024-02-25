LOOK: Fans react to Alabama’s blowout loss to Kentucky
Alabama basketball has played well recently and has been looking to finish the regular season as strong as possible. For now, their only goal should be to bounce back after an ugly road loss to Kentucky.
The top-25 matchup took place at Kentucky and featured two top-three offenses in all of college basketball. Tonight, it was all Wildcats, as they won with a final score of 117-95.
Fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions to the Kentucky performance and Alabama’s lack of a performance. They also weighed in on what tonight means for the program’s chances of making a deep run in March for the NCAA Tournament.
Wild
Same sport. pic.twitter.com/qRo9vXCRkq
— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 24, 2024
Nothing went Alabama's way
Even this one fell for the ‘Cats today. pic.twitter.com/xKj87cNI0F
— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 24, 2024
Looks about right
Alabama basketball after being tied with Kentucky at 29-29 pic.twitter.com/2BuUyxLyjZ
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 24, 2024
Kentucky left the Tide and took the cannoli
Kentucky puts up 117 and drills Alabama by 22 at Rupp Arena.
The game wasn't that close.
Worst beating I've seen since the Barzini family whacked Sonny Corleone at the toll booth.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 24, 2024
Alabama’s first half defense was…. pic.twitter.com/wBY6C2ksbj
— Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) February 24, 2024
No the laughing cat emoji
NO. 17 KENTUCKY DOMINATES NO. 13 ALABAMA 😨
The Wildcats bounce back from a loss with an INCREDIBLE offensive display 😸 pic.twitter.com/YIcK0NgcY0
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 24, 2024
Ohhhh
Alabama fans, this is how we feel when we play you in football.
— Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) February 24, 2024
Thankfully, it's not
This game feels like March
— Classy (@TideClassy) February 24, 2024