LOOK: Fans react to Alabama’s blowout loss to Kentucky

Alabama basketball has played well recently and has been looking to finish the regular season as strong as possible. For now, their only goal should be to bounce back after an ugly road loss to Kentucky.

The top-25 matchup took place at Kentucky and featured two top-three offenses in all of college basketball. Tonight, it was all Wildcats, as they won with a final score of 117-95.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions to the Kentucky performance and Alabama’s lack of a performance. They also weighed in on what tonight means for the program’s chances of making a deep run in March for the NCAA Tournament.

Wild

Nothing went Alabama's way

Even this one fell for the ‘Cats today. pic.twitter.com/xKj87cNI0F — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 24, 2024

Looks about right

Alabama basketball after being tied with Kentucky at 29-29 pic.twitter.com/2BuUyxLyjZ — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 24, 2024

Kentucky left the Tide and took the cannoli

Kentucky puts up 117 and drills Alabama by 22 at Rupp Arena. The game wasn't that close. Worst beating I've seen since the Barzini family whacked Sonny Corleone at the toll booth. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 24, 2024

Looks about right

Alabama’s first half defense was…. pic.twitter.com/wBY6C2ksbj — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) February 24, 2024

No the laughing cat emoji

NO. 17 KENTUCKY DOMINATES NO. 13 ALABAMA 😨 The Wildcats bounce back from a loss with an INCREDIBLE offensive display 😸 pic.twitter.com/YIcK0NgcY0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 24, 2024

Ohhhh

Alabama fans, this is how we feel when we play you in football. — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) February 24, 2024

Thankfully, it's not

This game feels like March — Classy (@TideClassy) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire