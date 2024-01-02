Advertisement

LOOK: Fans of other teams cannot stop talking about Alabama

AJ Spurr
·6 min read

With a 27-20 overtime loss in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal to Michigan, Alabama’s season has officially come to an end. While some Crimson Tide fans share happy memories from this past season, others are still sharing their frustrations with what happened in the final game.

What’s interesting, though, is how many fans outside of the Alabama base are talking about the Tide.

Many like to claim Nick Saban’s run at the top of college football is over, but is that really the case when the nation celebrates every time he loses?

Some fellow SEC foes shared their happiness over the Crimson Tide’s defeat. Other fans, such as Florida State, continued to preach their belief that the Seminoles deserved to be there instead of Alabama.

Measuring a program's success based on another team

This will be debated about for years

Is "FAIR" code for a run to the left?

Passing yards against UGA: Milroe - 192 / Glenn - 139

Then it was a bad day to have a bad day

Even Alabama fans live rent free in their minds (shout out Roll Tide Willie)

How would Florida State have fared against Michigan?

Rejoice! (for now)

Hang the banner!

Should we let a computer decide? (BCS model also had Alabama in the top four)

All three went to NY6 Bowl Games, Two made the playoff, One played for a national title

"Alabama has fallen off!"

Checks only clear in Birmingham apparently.

This one's pretty funny

Don't drag Ben into all of this

This reads as if Alabama got blown out 63-3 by Michigan

The "new standard" has lost five of their last six against the "old standard"

If only they held onto that No. 1 spot

This is one of those weirdly-specific stats

Alabama has caused a lot of fans a lot of pain

Not wrong...

Commemorating a play that didn't involve Auburn

Auburn fans making sure they somehow include themselves

I'll forward this to the committee for their consideration

It's odd FSU fans don't use a common opponent when comparing stats

Only one mentioning that play right now is you...?

Looking out for Coach Saban?

