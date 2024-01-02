LOOK: Fans of other teams cannot stop talking about Alabama

With a 27-20 overtime loss in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal to Michigan, Alabama’s season has officially come to an end. While some Crimson Tide fans share happy memories from this past season, others are still sharing their frustrations with what happened in the final game.

What’s interesting, though, is how many fans outside of the Alabama base are talking about the Tide.

Many like to claim Nick Saban’s run at the top of college football is over, but is that really the case when the nation celebrates every time he loses?

Some fellow SEC foes shared their happiness over the Crimson Tide’s defeat. Other fans, such as Florida State, continued to preach their belief that the Seminoles deserved to be there instead of Alabama.

Measuring a program's success based on another team

Three years straight where Georgia finished with a better record than Alabama! WE THREE PEATED!!!! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/U91cweUbCc — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) January 2, 2024

This will be debated about for years

Florida State should have been in the Rose Bowl instead of Alabama — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) January 2, 2024

Is "FAIR" code for a run to the left?

Cam Goode: “We beat Alabama FAIR and square.” Later adds, “We were more shocked Florida State didn’t make it. We weren’t worried about Bama …” pic.twitter.com/WYcKUxtPmX — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) January 2, 2024

Passing yards against UGA: Milroe - 192 / Glenn - 139

Really glad the committee put in Alabama instead of FSU. Good choice. Couldn't have a QB in a playoff game throw for like 116 yards or something including overtime. Oh, wait. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) January 2, 2024

Then it was a bad day to have a bad day

Alabama now boasts a 2-loss record for three years straight, and just gave Michigan their first bowl win in 7 years. The 3-point win in Atlanta looking more and more like what most already knew: Georgia just had a bad day. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Eo5Mn2agjw — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 2, 2024

Even Alabama fans live rent free in their minds (shout out Roll Tide Willie)

Michigan WR Roman Wilson trolling Alabama 😂😂😂 “I don’t give a piss about nothing but the tide baby” pic.twitter.com/IcyoDPr0PL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 2, 2024

How would Florida State have fared against Michigan?

Poor decision to put Alabama in the CFP — Peter Boulware (@pboulware) January 2, 2024

Rejoice! (for now)

WE DON’T HAVE TO WATCH ALABAMA OR GEORGIA IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME pic.twitter.com/2b2zjbZWDd — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) January 2, 2024

Hang the banner!

FSU still going to have a better record than Texas and Alabama this season 😂 — Jessica Metcalf (@jessicarmetcalf) January 2, 2024

Should we let a computer decide? (BCS model also had Alabama in the top four)

Regardless of the recent losses, Alabama and Texas advance to the national title for a rematch! We feel these are the two best teams in the country, despite losing on the field today.. — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) January 2, 2024

All three went to NY6 Bowl Games, Two made the playoff, One played for a national title

The three most talented teams in history, per the @247Sports Team Talent Ranking: 1. 2022 Alabama

2. 2023 Alabama

3. 2021 Alabama None of them won the National Championship and only one played for it. — dogwood maple (@dogwood_maple) January 2, 2024

"Alabama has fallen off!"

The day will be sad when the world doesn’t celebrate when Alabama loses. Only then will you know the ride is really over. — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) January 2, 2024

Checks only clear in Birmingham apparently.

ALABAMA PLAYED TWO GAMES WITHOUT SEC OFFICIALS IN 2023…………ALABAMA LOST BOTH GAMES. — VOLNUGS (@VOLNUGS) January 2, 2024

This one's pretty funny

Another quality loss for Alabama. They’ll be the one seed when the rankings come out next week. — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) January 2, 2024

Don't drag Ben into all of this

Reminder: just because Michigan won doesn’t mean they automatically get to advance. If Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben feel like Alabama would be better TV they can still put the Tide in the championship game. — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) January 2, 2024

This reads as if Alabama got blown out 63-3 by Michigan

Alabama got gift after gift and still lost? It’s like they didn’t deserve to be in this spot, huh? pic.twitter.com/VuCuQ1I97X — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) January 2, 2024

The "new standard" has lost five of their last six against the "old standard"

Every time you hear “1-5”, just remember: Kirby Smart measures success with championships. Alabama fans measure success with wins over Kirby Smart. Georgia is (still) the new standard. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uwoEkM55KJ — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 2, 2024

If only they held onto that No. 1 spot

Georgia would never have failed the SEC like Alabama and Texas did. Just embarrassing by both teams. #RollTide #HookEm pic.twitter.com/I9TUQDZ92A — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) January 2, 2024

This is one of those weirdly-specific stats

The last SEC team to ever win a four team College Football Playoff game. Georgia. The last SEC team to ever lose a four team College Football Playoff game. Alabama. Them Dawgs Is Hell. — Lance (@SportsGuyLance) January 2, 2024

Alabama has caused a lot of fans a lot of pain

Given how good the playoffs were yesterday, AND how neither Texas nor Alabama won, the result is clear: No matter who wins the national championship, because Alabama and Texas lost, America wins. — Christopher Knight (@ChrisK465) January 2, 2024

Not wrong...

Alabama has lost more football games in 2024 than Auburn — Macy Finck (@macyfinck) January 2, 2024

Commemorating a play that didn't involve Auburn

These are already selling like hotcakes! pic.twitter.com/ElaxsWxOMq — War Blogle (@WarBlogle) January 2, 2024

Auburn fans making sure they somehow include themselves

auburn fans knowing that the only way to start the new year off right so we didn’t watch Bama or UGA win the CFP was to give up 4th&31 pic.twitter.com/DkV6RF8722 — Madison Riggins (@mqriggins) January 2, 2024

I'll forward this to the committee for their consideration

What should’ve happened:

1) Michigan

2) Washington

3) FSU

4) Georgia — Ryan Cooper (@RyanCooper119) January 2, 2024

It's odd FSU fans don't use a common opponent when comparing stats

Brock Glenn really threw for more yards vs UGA with backup WRs, TEs and RBs than Milroe threw for against Michigan with his entire squad in tact. But Jordan Travis being hurt was a problem. — #LGM (@AVNOLES) January 2, 2024

Only one mentioning that play right now is you...?

THAT “4th and 31” MEANS NOTHING LOL. NOTHING AT ALL. — Sidelines – Auburn (@SSN_Auburn) January 2, 2024

Looking out for Coach Saban?

Saban is truly the GOAT of CFB, but the game is slowly passing him by. I think the best thing to do for his legacy is to retire tonight and go out on top. — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire